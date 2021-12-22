But, before going to the solutions, let’s see why problems can appear when using the fast charge of the smartphone.

Because it does not work?

Technically speaking, fast charging relies on an increased voltage limit and, like any electricity-based product, it can fail. Some of the most common factors that cause this feature to not work properly are:

Use a third-party charger, without support for fast charging.

A faulty adapter.

A damaged cable.

A dirty loading port.

A software bug.

A wrong configuration.

Detecting what is failing is what we have to do next, applying the following solutions.

Fix fast charging

If your mobile phone has suddenly gone from taking just an hour and a half to more than 3 … It is obvious that the fast charge of your smartphone has disappeared for one reason or another. But, to help you recover this charging technology, we bring you the best solutions with which you can fix this failure so that you do not have to wait longer than necessary every time you plug your phone into the power.

Is it enabled?

By default, mobiles that have this technology have the function enabled. However, it is likely that someone has touched your smartphone or its settings have been altered so that it does not work properly after a faulty update.

Therefore, one of the first things you should do when you face this failure is to check the Settings menu of the phone and see if this function is enabled or not. Regardless of the brand of your mobile, the route to follow to find the fast charging options is in Settings> Battery. Inside you should look for the option Fast cable charging. If it is not enabled, press the switch to turn it on.

Use the original charger

All manufacturers using this technology recommend relying only on the original charger to quickly charge their phones. This is because a normal charger will not be able to amplify the charging power, so the charging times will be longer than usual. Also, you should make sure the wall charger has an output power of at least 2 amps to take full advantage of this technology.

To find out if your charger is compatible with this technology, look at the text that appears on it. According to the manufacturer it should put ‘Adaptive Fast Charging’, ‘Warp Charge’, ‘Flash Charge’, ‘Quick Charge’ or similar.

Try another charger

That you are using the original charger does not mean that everything will go smoothly because if it is damaged, you will stop power use fast charge. To rule out that the charger is failing, try charging another device with it or using another charger, if you have one, on your mobile.

Use another cable

Sometimes the solution to your fast charging problem it is as easy as replacing the cables or, as we said above, the charger. If you have already followed the steps before this one, it is very likely that the cable is the reason why the mobile does not work well.

An easy way to rule out cables is to try charging another device in addition to your Android with it at the same time that you use another cable compatible with your phone to charge your battery. If on the other device you encounter the same problem and with a different cable your smartphone charges well, it is clear that the cable is the culprit of your headaches.

Clean the charging connector

Many of these problems They are caused by a cable that does not want to fit well and do its job. Even if you are absolutely sure that the charging cable is in the correct position, take it out and reattach it making sure there are no gaps between your device and the cable.

Generally, dirt is usually one of the main problems that the connection is not made correctly and fixing it is by cleaning the connectors of the mobile or blowing or with a small pin that removes the dust that may be in the charging port.

Reset the battery

From time to time it is a good idea to let the battery drain to 0% before fully recharging it to eliminate possible errors that have been inherited over time. If you haven’t done this before, or if it’s been a few months since the phone was last completely turned off, give it a try when you have some spare time before recharging.

Make sure to let the battery discharges completely to the point where the phone turns off and waits for half an hour with the mobile without power. After this time, connect it to its original charger until it reaches 100%. In the second batch, check that fast charging works without problems.

Is it the fault of an app?

As we said before, the software you have installed on your computer may also be causing problems of this type. It may be that an application you have installed is interfering with the phone’s operating system, affecting its capabilities. fast charge. To find out if this is it, you must first start the phone in safe mode:

Press and hold the power button for a few seconds until you see the option to restart the phone in safe mode.

Wait until the phone restarts and you see safe mode written in the lower left corner of the screen

Plug in the charger and see if fast charging now works properly.

If it goes well now, it means that one of the applications that you have recently downloaded is causing the problem, so you should try each one of them and uninstall them.

Beware of USB debugging

In some cases, the error may occur if the USB debugging mode has been enabled on mobile. Therefore, it is recommended to disable this mode and check if the fast charge function works well. To do this, you must enable the ‘Developer options’ by clicking several times on the ‘Build number’ option that we will find in the ‘Phone information’ menu. Once inside we will have to go down to the option ‘USB debugging’ and deactivate it.

Restore the mobile

If after trying all these solutions to fix the fast phone charging problems you are still unable to make use of this technology, maybe a factory reset will solve the problem. Check that you have made a backup copy of all the data saved on the mobile and locate the restoration options of your phone. These are generally in the ‘Backup and Restore’ or ‘System’ menu.

After returning the smartphone to its original condition, just out of the box, check that fast charging is enabled. And, above all, that it works again.

Send the mobile to repair

When we have done all this and, even so, we cannot get the fast charging of the mobile to work as it did before, there is probably a problem in some of the components of the phone. Generally, it will be in the motherboard or battery, but if you do not have enough knowledge to change these parts (the most logical thing to do), the appropriate thing is that you process the warranty of the phone or, if you no longer have it, take the mobile to repair a technical service.

The problem with this technology

Today the fast charging technologies of all manufacturers have safety systems to prevent overheating and possible failures that may arise during use. However, the main problem is a possible faster degradation of the batteries but that is something that today is still unavoidable and there will not be much difference between using fast charging or normal charging. For this reason, considering the speed of loading, there is no reason to avoid it.

It is clear that it is practically undeniable that this mobile technology has changed the way we use it. More than anything, because just a few years ago we had to live attached to a socket to charge our mobile, with waiting times that in some cases exceeded two hours.

But, as we said, there is a problem. Basically, experts have confirmed that this technology has a negative effect on the battery of mobile phones. However, as we have been telling you, this is what has led the different manufacturers to have put measures in between. All with the aim that fast charging it does not currently affect telephones as it did in the beginning.

Therefore, now the power and the mechanism is found in the plug itself, this being the one who absorbs all the heat and manages the energy, allowing our mobile and especially the processor to manage that load in a way that does not cause any damage. And, although it is true that, no matter how prepared the processor, charger and other components are to support a fast charge, in the long run it can be bad. If we follow the usage statistics, a mobile phone usually lasts us 2 years on average. A time in which the battery has hardly noticed degradation not even using fast charging. So we recommend using it without any fear.