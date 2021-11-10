Whatever the version of macOS, there are ways to fix Touch ID.

The Touch ID sensor is a perfect complement to logging into your MacBook quickly and without entering passwords. Integrated into the power button itself, it has become a very important tool over the years. That’s where the drama comes from when Touch ID does not work for you, although it can be fixed on the MacBook.

Of course, it is a software problem, because a fall or a blow to the laptop would be very different. That would mean breaking the sensor or a damage that is difficult to repair, so that is not within the scope of the solutions that we are going to propose so that you can recover Touch ID from your MacBook, without the need to format the system or update it.

How to fix Touch ID if it doesn’t work on Mac

Discarding that it is a hardware problem and that the sensor component has not broken, you will have to proceed to solve it from the operating system. There are several alternatives to tackle the problem,

Touch ID failure can manifest itself in a number of ways. One of them is that the operation is apparently good, but when trying to put the footprint does not recognize correctly. Another of them directly shows on the screen that it was not possible to read the fingerprint, without even having tried it the first time.

As a simpler method, the first thing you can try is to turn off the computer holding down the power button for 10 seconds, and then release it. Normally, by the answers of the users, it solves the error because it resets the system settings.

If the error persists after restarting your computer, try reset non-volatile access memory on your Mac. To do this, shut down your computer, turn it on, and immediately press these four keys at the same time: Option + Command + P + R. Press and hold these keys for approximately 20 seconds, during which the Mac will appear to reboot.

How to reset the SMC of the MacBook

Before explaining anything, you will ask yourself: what does this have to do with Touch ID? The acronym SMC belongs to system management controller, which is responsible for managing different behaviors of the device. Resetting this controller allows you to reset some problems related to the battery, fans and other components.

Before putting it into practice, you have to make sure if your computer has the T2 chip or not, since they follow different methods. If yours does, follow these steps:

Turns off the Mac. On the integrated keyboard, press and hold the following keys. The Mac may turn on. Control on the left side of the keyboard

on the left side of the keyboard Option (Alt) on the left side of the keyboard

on the left side of the keyboard Shift on the right side of the keyboard Press and hold all three keys for 7 seconds, then press and hold the power button as well. If your Mac is on, it will turn off when you press the keys. Hold down all four keys for 7 more seconds and then release them. Wait a few seconds and then press the power button to start the Mac.

If it turns out that your computer does not have that T2 chip, nothing happens, you can also reset the SMC in a very similar way:

Shut down the Mac. On the integrated keyboard, press and hold all of these keys: Shift on the left side of the keyboard

on the left side of the keyboard Control on the left side of the keyboard

on the left side of the keyboard Option (Alt) on the left side of the keyboard With the three keys pressed, also press and hold the power button. Hold down all four keys for 10 seconds. Release all keys and then press the power button to turn your Mac back on.

How to re-enroll a finger in Touch ID

Once you have done the whole process to reset these device settings, you can choose to create a footprint again and make sure Touch ID works smoothly again. Always check that your finger is completely clean and dry at that moment, otherwise it will spoil the fingerprint recognition.

On the Mac, select the Apple menu, located in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on the “System Preferences” section and then click on “Touch ID“. Click on “Add footprint“, enter your password, and then follow the instructions on the screen. Finally, Touch ID has several uses, it is not only a safe method to unlock the device. To configure these utilities, click the boxes to select how you want to use Touch ID:

Unlock your Mac.

Pay with Apple Pay.

Make purchases from the App Store, iTunes or Apple Books.

Password autofill in Safari and other apps.

Use Touch ID to quickly switch users.

As you may well know, if your Mac or Magic Keyboard has Touch ID, the sensor is in the upper-right corner of the keyboard. You can add up to three fingerprints to your user account, although you can save up to five total fingerprints on the Mac.

In short, these are the different ways to fix and reset the Touch ID of your MacBook if it is not working properly. Of course, it works both for the models with Touch Bar and for the rest of the devices.

