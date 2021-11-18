We give you several methods to end this problem and renew the device.

Going to the latest version of iOS is a natural step to keep your iPhone in good condition. However, it is an important and hard process for the device, due to the large number of files it has to move. This causes eventual failures such as error 4013, although you can solve it if you follow our instructions to the letter.

Do not be scared, it is a simple process that serves to fix this small error that appears when updating the iPhone. Do the step by step as shown and your iPhone will work as usual again, along with the new version of iOS.

As we have mentioned, this error refers to a message that may appear on the screen when you want to update or restore your iPhone. It is essential to make it clear that this message It will only be shown if you do both processes from the computer with the iTunes app. The normal thing is to update iOS from the iPhone itself, but there is a manual option on the computer in case you do not see the update in the terminal.

To prevent this from happening, it is good to remember how you should do it so that you do not skip any steps and that the process is successful. Review all the points well, perhaps the failure has arisen due to some mistake that has gone unnoticed:

On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes. Connect your device to the computer. Locate your device in the computer. You may have to trust the device to continue. Click on “Check for update“. Click on “Download and update“.

How to fix error 4013 when updating iPhone

The window that appears in this program refers to error 4013, under the message “The iPhone could not be restored. An unknown error has occurred“If that’s the case, try the following on your Mac or Windows 10 PC:

Make sure that iTunes has the latest version macOS or Windows 10. Update, in parallel, your Mac or your PC with Windows 10 to the latest version. For macOS, click on the Apple logo and go to “Software updates“. If your computer has Microsoft’s system, follow the path Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update. Force restart of the device, depending on the model:

On iPhone 8 or later: Quickly press and release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

On iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the Side (or Top) button and the Volume Down button until the Apple logo appears.

On iPhone 6s (or earlier) models: press and hold the side (or top) button and the home button until the Apple logo appears.

Connect your device to the computer with a USB cable. Locate the device in the computer. When you see the option to update or restore, click “To update“, not Restore, to reinstall the software and preserve your personal data.

Explore other alternatives to fix this error

Normally with these steps the error would finish disappearing, although a variant may arise in the result of the process. It turns out that you end up updating your iPhone, but it only boots into recovery mode. If you cannot get to the iOS home screen, you should change the roadmap that we have raised before.

In step 4, instead of clicking “To update“, change the option to”Restore“This will do a complete reset of the device, so it remains to configure it again from the last backup made.

It is also possible that, if the error continues, it is something of the iTunes program. The reason may be in a version that works badly or is not fully compatible with the iPhone you have to update. Here you have two options: either find a Windows PC to install iTunes, or continue to use the Mac in conjunction with the Finder.

For the latter, you just have to select the device (connected with the cable) in the sidebar of the program, click on “general“and look for an update for your iPhone. If there is one, click directly on”To update“.

If the problem persists, check that the iPhone has enough battery and storage to support the update file. In the event that errors other than 4013 appear, such as the error 9, 4005 or 4014, then it will be time to contact Apple’s technical service to treat your case in a more personalized way.

