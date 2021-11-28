The Play Store and the Play Services application are factory products found on all Android devices. If by logging into an account or downloading an update to your device you can find you with the error: StoppedIf so, do not despair, because you have several options to solve this problem.

Why do I usually get the “Google Play Service stopped” error?

It is not strange that the users of the Android operating system present some errors such as when they want to start or install an application and see the message that this action was stopped. This has caused many in despair to resort to such radical methods as formatting or factory resetting the computer.

Some of the causes for this error they have to do with updating an application, either because it does not have the most recent version, because the application was closed before finishing the process or due to authentication errors.

What can be done in case of this common error?

Although Google services should ensure the proper functioning and performance of Android devices, many times this does not happen. Nevertheless, there are some tricks that can help you to solve this situation.

You can start by trying the first method until you get the one that suits you. These options will not jeopardize the operating system of your phone, rather it is expected to improve the response of the mobile.

Uninstalling the applications

If the origin of the error is due to the incompatibility between the versions of an application and that of the Play Services, then you can uninstall the app and restore it from factory for applications to be compatible.

Once this is done, you can reinstall it to start resetting all its functions. To do this, you just have to go to the phone settings and in the applications select the Google Play service.

Restart your Android device to fix the error

Although some distrust this option, they do not know that when you restart a phone you are restoring the optimal performance of the application, since with this action an internal refresh is made in all services and processes.

To restart you just have to press and hold the button on / off for a few seconds and when the equipment turns on again, you have to check the status of the application. Generally, this should not present the fault.

Sometimes the error can be eliminated with an action as simple as updating the Google Play Services application, since the improvements that you will get with the update may be the answer you need for your problem.

To make an update you must open the Play Store and display the section of my applications and games. Then, we must update all the applications in the store. Something you should keep in mind is that you can configure your device to do this automatically.

You should also frequently clear the cache

As this service application takes care of handling all the applications on your phone, it is not surprising that it has to use the cache so that it has to act faster.

If the cause of the error is memory full, then the solution is to empty it. To do this you must go to the equipment settings and search among the applications for the Google service and erase its memory. This will make system processing more effective.

Another solution: Disable Google Play services

We recommend using this method, only if you are sure of the consequences. As the Google services application is the one who manages the rest of the applications, when the deactivate can affect the operation of some application.

On the other hand, this option can completely eliminate the error of stopping the application. If you decide to do so, look for the advanced settings within the phone settings and enter security, in this section you can deactivate the service through the device administrator section.

Do something more drastic, uninstall and reinstall Google Play Service

If the failure continues you can choose to uninstall the application and reinstall it, this will reset the system from scratch and you can eliminate the root problem. What you should keep in mind is that when you go to install an application to your Android, it is not malicious so that it does not harm your computer.

You can also reset your phone

This option is one of the most radical of all, because you are going to reset the equipment from scratch, to achieve this you must first make sure to back up your important files, information stored on the mobile and all users with the passwords that you use in all applications. So you can perform this action and start from scratch with your Android device, if you don’t dare you can seek help.