Surely you have ever tried to install an application, update it or simply access the play store store and has thrown you an error; And it happens that this is more frequent than it seems, we often find many errors within the application that do not allow us to perform the action we expect.

Fortunately, Google has personalized with a number each type of error to recognize and distinguish where the problem comes from in order to find the fastest and optimal solution.

Now, most of these errors are due to Google Play Store’s own updates, to its cache problems, stored data or problems with the Google account. In any case, we will teach you how to solve error 504, one of the most frequent.

What does it mean that the 504 error appears in the Google Play Store?

The 504 error ‘Gateway time out’ It is a code that the Google server sends us to notify us that the request could not be completed, and it is almost always related to a failure in the phone connection, whether you are connected via Wi-Fi or mobile data. In this way, while the code remains, you will not be able to download or install any application from the Play Store.

What are the most common causes for this error?

Low internet speed, whether mobile data is poor or insufficient to download, or Wi-Fi connection is limited.

Full Storage.

Application cache.

Methods to fix this flaw within the app store

If you have seen some of these errors, do not worry, because fortunately we can execute some tricks to try to solve this error on our own, which is not possible when it is due to a Google Play Store internal error.

Reload the page

Occasionally, it happens that the 504 error appears as something occasional and that in most of the time simply reloading the page clears the error. If you are browsing from the application on Android You can close the application by removing it from the navigation bar or recently opened applications, so that in this way there is no trace that it is open in the background; but when you reopen it, take it as a new session.

Now, if you are browsing from the web page on a computer, just press the F5 key, or CTRL + R simultaneously so that the page reloads, you can try it several times.

Restart connection

If the above did not work, try a slightly more drastic alternative which consists of restarting the network device, either Wi-Fi, LAN Cable or mobile data, in order to solve bugs of errors that can be generated.

Check the proxy

A proxy it is a bridge between the device and the internet, which can generally suffer technical problems; so it’s best to change it, but first you need to make sure you have one that you can connect to.

It may happen that the errors that appear in the platform are due to the lack of updating of the same, and as the applications are updated, in the same way they must update app store to offer improvements and eliminate errors that this could be presenting.

Generally, the update notice appears after entering the application, however, if it does not happen, to update Google Play Store you must enter the app and look for the button on the screen ☰ which will open the side menu, once there look for the option «Settings» or the gear icon and select it; then in the final part of the new window you should search «Play Store version».

The exact version currently installed on your mobile appears there, but if you click on it, a search window will appear where it will automatically start searching updates available; if there is, then it will be downloaded and installed, and if not, the message “Google Play Store is up to date” will appear.

You can check that you have the latest version of the Play Store by typing in the browser, «Latest version of Google Play Store» and there compare it with the version you have, and if your device does not want to update for some reason corrupt file or error you can force to do it with the following trick.

On your mobile, go to System Settings> applications> Google Play Store, once there select storage> clear data> clear cache. In this way the data of this application will be eliminated on the device; now, when you open the app again it will start as the first time and will be forced looking for an available update.