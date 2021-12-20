The Searching Coordinator problem in Dota 2 is not the only problem that arises in the game, as there is also a error 193 that has affected many of the users. This can be generated in different ways, mostly due to some bad download or installation of files, and it is something that does not even allow Dota 2 to run in any way.

If you are a constant gamer you may be frustrated by this inconvenience, but you will be happy to know that there are some solution methods that can serve you. In our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to show you each of these processes so that you do not go through this problem again.

Verify integrity of Game Cache

Because it is probably due to a corrupt file that prevents the game from running, the first thing to do is Verify Cache Integrity of the Game to eliminate any type of failure that is being generated in Dota 2. To do this, follow these steps carefully:

To open Steam .

. Right click in the game title.

in the game title. Click on “Properties” .

. Select “Local Files”.

Click on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”.

Wait and “Accept“.

After following these steps, close Steam and restart your PC to enter the game again. In this way, all the inconveniences should have been resolved, as it is the most effective method for error 193.

Bad installation of Dota 2 Patch

If the above process does not help you at all, it is possible that it is a problem with a new patch that you have to download to update the game. This is one of the most common things, it can happen when there are connection problems or some failure happens with the location of the files. What we recommend in this case is to Update the Steam Client or re-download the Update Patch required by Dota 2.

Reinstall Dota 2

The last option would be to reinstall Dota 2 to do a total cleanup on your computer. You are going to free yourself from all the errors that the game is presenting and you are going to to be able to play as before. Otherwise, if you are still having problems, then maybe your PC is already not compatible with the new update Dota 2, as they have probably improved some parameters that require better features to run. In the same way, it is always good that you contact Customer Service from the official page of Dota 2.

