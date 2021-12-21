Dota 2 Disk Write error is something that may be related to error 127, these are issues that have come up repeatedly when the video game has bugs in your files. Whatever the reason, it prevents you from opening Dota 2 to play.

Usually, it happens when a game update arrives that not properly downloaded and installed, sometimes it even opens, but it closes and you cannot continue with your games. In our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to show you which are the most effective methods for you to solve this problem.

How to fix Dota 2 error 193

Verify Game Cache Integrity

Most of the problems that arise in Dota 2 are usually solved with the Game Cache Integrity Verification. This is the first thing you have to do before starting any other method. To do this, follow these steps:

To open Steam.

Right click in the game title.

in the game title. Click on “Properties”.

To select “Local Files”.

Hit “Verify Integrity of Game Files”.

Wait and “Accept”.

After restart steam and try to open Dota 2, if it does not close, wait a few minutes or try a game with bots.

Compatibility issue

The next thing is to check if there are drawbacks with compatibilityFollow these steps to rule out the failure:

Get out of Dota 2 and Steam.

Search the executable icon of Dota 2 on your originator.

of Dota 2 on your originator. Right click and enter “Properties”.

Click on “Compatibility”.

Enable the checkbox “Run this Program in Compatibility Mode for” .

. To choose “Service Pack 3” , or try the others if it does not open.

, or try the others if it does not open. Accept.

You can also select the option of “Run this Program as Administrator”, when you start the game click on “Yes” and it should work correctly.

Checking the Dota 2 Disc

If the above does not work, then the problem is a little more serious, You have to Check the Disk of your PC as follows:

To close Dota 2 and Steam.

Dota 2 and Steam. Go to “Team”.

Enter the “Properties” Local Disk C.

Local Disk C. Click on “Tools”.

To select “Find out” .

. An option will appear where you can “Schedule Disk Check” , choose it and restart your computer.

, choose it and restart your computer. Windows will restart with a black screen and white lettering. You don’t have to freak out, just let the process load, it takes a few minutes.

Once your PC session starts, open Dota 2 for it to update and you can start as you normally did before. This removes the error from the root and causes no more problems.

Reinstall Dota 2

It may not be the best option, but if for some reason Disk Checking does not work for you, try uninstalling Dota 2 and reinstalling it so that the corrupted files can be restored. With this you can get rid of all the bugs that are being presented in the video game.

Corrupt Dota 2 files

After having done everything mentioned so far, if nothing is enough then it is necessary that you start the last option. Format your PC, It is a difficult decision, however, this is sure that it will eliminate all the problems that you get to have with Dota 2. However, we recommend that you contact Customer Service from the official Dota 2 page so that you can find a possible solution before having to format your disk to be able to play this title again. You can also learn how to fix error 127 or error 193, which are other of the most common among gamers.

