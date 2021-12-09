In a corner

If from one day to the next our phone has stopped responding in a specific place, such as on one of its sides, it is likely that it has been due to any hit that we have accidentally given it. This can also happen even when it has not been dropped directly from a great height, just by carrying it in your pocket or bag, if it is accidentally hit gently without breaking the glass, it would also be the case that it stops working.

Although, in other cases, it may be because the phone’s touch has been miscalibrated or because of the new screen protector that we have put on it. Therefore, we recommend that you remove the protector and if it still does not work, we can calibrate the screen ourselves with the help of the application called Touch screen calibration which is available in the Google app store.

Whole screen

As we said, although it seems that a small blow has no effect on our mobile, it can be the trigger for errors on the screen that spoil our user experience. In case this is the problem we will not be able to resort to the guarantee of our mobile and we will have to consider contacting the brand or the site where we bought it to carry out a repair that will run on our account.

If what is failing is the software …

The culprit will not always be a hit, it may be a software failure. This is why we may have to face different situations, such as the fact that different spots appear on the terminal screen or simply that the terminal’s touch stops working.

It has spots

The truth is that spots of different colors can appear: White, green and purple. In the case of white and purple spots, it is usually more due to the pressure of an object that we have placed on the panel or due to a blow, so it will not be so much from the software, in addition to that it usually occurs more in the AMOLED panels.

On the other hand, if a green spot appears, there are also different reasons that can cause them to appear. And, although on the one hand the culprit could be water, the truth is that, in most situations, it is due to a poor adjustment of the visualization software. But, it will not be our fault, it may be due to the operating system itself, which has flaws and that is why this type of tint has appeared on the mobile screen with a greenish color.

To solve this, we have to avoid leaving the mobile in the sun or exposing it to inappropriate use while, for example, it is charging. If the tint only appears at night or in low light situations, it will likely resolve with an update.

The color

Color is another one of those situations that can cause us more than a headache, beyond the stains, the entire panel can take on a tone that does not quite fit our eyes. That is why, now, there are many smartphones that integrate their own software solution for the color of the screen within the menu to adapt it to our liking. This can be done with these steps: Settings> We go down to the Screen section> We touch on Color> We choose according to what we see.

Touch does not work

If it is in perfect condition to the naked eye, it may be a software glitch. The first thing we will have to try is to restart the mobile, more than anything because the touch sensor may have been temporarily corrupted. To try to force restart the mobile phone, you will have to press and hold the volume down button and the power button at the same time. If it still doesn’t work afterwards, we should try to perform a Hard Reset. Of course, we will have to extract our photos, videos or files so as not to lose them.

On the other hand, if the panel of the mobile device has been completely broken, we must go to one of the following solutions. Or, also, go directly to have the screen completely changed.

Glitter fails

One of the most common mistakes has to do with brightness, and as we have seen on other occasions, there is a solution for problems with the light sensor in mobile phones. It is a problem that generates a lot of controversy and can cause that, even if we are in full sun, the brightness is not strong enough.

Therefore, to solve it, the first thing we have to do is enter Settings> Screen. Within this section, we will have to check if the brightness is set automatically, the option we recommend the most. If not, we will activate it.

If you have a bump …

The worst of all will be that our phone has been hit in such a way that part of the panel, or all of it, has ended up breaking. In this case, the fact that we can continue to use it will also depend on the severity of the fall and if the touch screen that the smartphone has continues to work. In addition, we must be careful to use the mobile depending on the breakage, since we could crack our fingers with the broken glass that will come off the panel. Although, for this, we could have two more solutions at hand.

The help of the protector

Everything will depend on the type of breakage that the panel has suffered. For instance, if your screen has suffered a hit in the center, most screen protectors will be able to cover that area and protect it against future blows, plus it will prevent us from hurting ourselves. Even if you put a tempered glass protector, the damaged area will have less chance of breaking more with a new fall.

However, the protector will not have the same effect as if we had put it new, since, in any new strong impact, the broken part will suffer much more than the undamaged areas. In the event that it has been in one of its corners, things get complicated to a certain extent. Everything will depend on whether or not the terminal has a curved panel, since it is very difficult to find a tempered glass that perfectly covers that curvature.

However, depending on how serious it is, our option may be tempered gel lenses. These protectors stick better, so the touch experience will be better. Although, it has a drawback, and that is that, if the break is very large, the gel could end up leaking into the device. In these cases, our best option will be to consult an expert.

With a ‘magic’ glue

The breaking of the screen of our mobile phones is one of the most common breakdowns today. Although, if you have thought that it would be a good idea repair smartphone screen with superglue or loctite glue, you better not. More than anything, because this type of glue is not suitable for mobile phones. In these situations, the technical services use a special glue that ensures that the screen is well adhered. Therefore, it will be essential that you know how to choose the glue well. One of the most used by technical services is E8000 glue. Its main advantage is that, in addition to adherence, it will be completely transparent. And do not worry, because it will not generate any type of stain or scabs.

Other solutions

We will not always be able to do everything on our own, so we will have no choice but to go to a specialist to repair mobile screen. However, depending on the problem we have suffered, the smartphone warranty may cover the repair.

Does the warranty cover it?

Many users are unaware of this, but it is possible that the mobile warranty covers damage to the screen as long as it was not by accident. It has even been the case that at the time of purchase many users have contracted extra repair closures that involve replacing the screen at zero cost … Therefore, we recommend that you first contact the manufacturer of your smartphone for if it covers repair. Although, you should make sure that it is still in the warranty period.

Go to a technical service

The last option, and one of the safest ways with which you will ensure that the phone is in perfect condition will be to send it to the official technical service of your smartphone brand. And, in these cases, they have specialists for their phones. Of course, this type of repair will be much more expensive compared to others, although all spare parts will be completely original. However, you will also have the option to go to unofficial repair shops. Although, it will always be better to make sure.