How to fix Android 11 problems

To fix it in this version of Android what we will have to do is search among our applications for those little known that we have installed on our mobile. For now, Google has not provided a list of what causes it, but we have located some of them and the one that is repeated the most is Light Flow Legacy: Led Control. If you have it installed, we recommend that you remove it completely in Settings> Applications. We should do the same with apps that allow changing the colors of the notification LED or modifying advanced parameters.

If the problem does not resolve itself after having uninstalled all the strange apps in this way, what we will have to do as a second option is to enter the safe mode of Android and check if our mobile is now restarted. In this way we will get rid of doubts and we will know if the problem really is in another of our apps. To access safe mode you just have to follow this procedure:

We press the off button. When we see the option on the screen, press it for a few seconds. In seconds we will see the possibility of restarting the mobile in safe mode.

Failures in multimedia controls

Among the great changes that have caused bugs in Android 11 there is the design of the multimedia controls, which have not been spared either of the problems. Several users have had to check how the applications stop the music on numerous occasions by simply sliding the quick access bar and in other cases more than one multimedia control app could not be used at the same time.

These faults could be solved with a few quick steps that we detail below:

We enter Settings. We locate and enter Applications. We choose the sound app that stops. Weave yourselves into it and we choose memory. Then we clear the cache and data.

It seems that the origin of the failure to update the mobile comes from everything that has been dragged from Android 10, in any case Google seems to have solved it in one of its latest patches and the next mobiles should not suffer it. That is why we invite you to update your smartphone as soon as possible.

Faulty multitasking

Among the errors that we find most often appears this one that has to do with specific failures in multitasking. Although they do not always appear, from time to time it is impossible to multitask normally and the bug has already been reported to Google on numerous occasions, explaining that they would fix it in the next security patch.

Meanwhile, the only thing we can do is lock the mobile and unlock it, something that works for many users. In other cases, when you restart the mobile, the multitasking problem on Android disappears for several hours until it appears again.

Screen problems

Another place where problems often appear for users who already enjoy Android 11 on their smartphones is the screen. Circumstances that nobody wants to face, that is why we are going to try to remedy them.

Gestures

One of the possibilities that attracts the most attention among Android users is being able to use different system launchers, also known as launchers. However, acting with Android 11 spoils the use of gestures along with various launchers such as Nova Launcher. To solve it, unfortunately we have to deactivate or change the gesture options on the mobile screen. The only thing we can do to improve the results in the launchers.

We enter the Settings again. We access the System. We touch on Gestures. We enter Gesture Settings. Then we can choose if the detection will be more pronounced or less

Flicker

The main element of the mobile as it is the screen drags other problems in Android 11, in this case we face flickering or lag. There are many remedies that we can give to this problem that appears in different mobile apps with the Google operating system, which always usually make an appearance when using the full screen mode. After various tests, it seems that there is a temporary solution.

What we must do is the following to get it remedied and that the effects are not so noticeable:

We access the Settings. We touch on Screen We choose Adaptive brightness and deactivate this option. We must also enter Screen. Choose Colors. Finally, select the option of natural colors, with which you suffer the least problems.

Battery problems

There is no version of Android in which the battery does not suffer problems, this time at least for fix battery problems on Android 11 We have it easier if nothing complicates it later. Many users have commented that with this version of the software their phones drain the battery in just 1 hour, even without using it. To avoid this, the first thing we must do is try to find applications that are causing problems such as Tunein Radio, one of the main affected.

In other cases, only with a series of quick changes, we will achieve the desired result.

We access the Settings We enter Battery. We activate the Android smart battery.

To find out which apps may be causing this problem we must go back to the battery and tap on Battery use. This will result in the app that has the problem that is leaving us without battery in the middle of the day and that we will have to uninstall if it is not essential.

Coverage issues

Many users have suffered coverage problems to navigate on WiFi and with mobile data as soon as the update on Android 11. This error is not strange, because as many manufacturers recommend, you should proceed to clean the files based on the network configuration once completed. We can do this on the smartphone with this process:

We enter the mobile phone Settings. We choose the System option. We tap on Recovery or reset. Then on Reset WiFi, mobile network and Bluetooth. Finally we confirm the process.

Later we will have to reconfigure the APN, save the WiFi keys and other minimum settings to be able to connect and check if the phone failure has been solved.

Sound errors

Another of the most common problems in the Android landscape cannot be missing, such as the difficulties that Android 11 presents with sound. A series of setbacks in Android, with which all mobile phones are involved in different situations.

Bluetooth

With Android 11 we saw the arrival of wireless Android Auto for all mobiles, but this however also includes problems that affect the sound. Whether we do it via cable or via Bluetooth, the connection between the car and the mobile phone is repeatedly lost. Although it seems strange, the problem does not come from Bluetooth and is related to how users have been able to discover in Google forums with music apps.

Using an app such as Spotify we lose the connection, what we must do is modify its preferences in this way:

We enter Settings. We choose Applications. We look for the one we want to use in the car. Inside it we will enter Battery. Then we tap on the battery optimization option and check Do not optimize.

This will mean a slight increase in battery consumption, however we will not be left in the middle of a song when we are driving.

Spotify

One of the most widely used music applications in the world is Spotify, which is having many problems since the arrival of Android 11. When we start to play it, it seems that there is no fault, but just block the mobile or exit the application the music stops just like it did in the car. This Spotify bug is directly related to Android 11 and Spotify itself has confirmed it.

Although both companies know of the problem, they have not been able to fix it, which is sometimes solved with the following steps:

Access Settings> Applications> Spotify.

Clear the cache, data and force close the app.

Then we uninstall the app.

Now we access Google Play and install it.

In case this does not work, the option that seems to have had the most success is within Spotify. To use it we will have to enter Spotify> Settings and look for the option “Device emission status”. This will allow other apps to know the reproduction and seems to avoid such serious closures that make us not enjoy the sound.

Nothing works

Although we have seen several errors, one of the strangest errors that users are having to face in most Pixel devices with Android 11 specifically is the problem to play or use audio systems. At a certain moment, the mobile does not allow us to reproduce sounds, nor speak through the microphone during calls and it does not work through Bluetooth either, which creates great confusion.

As it is a serious bug, Google is working on fixing it. For now to try fix Android 11 bug We can only, as some users have done, restart the mobile, something that works in some cases or as a final solution try to reset the smartphone to the factory.

The final solution

After doing an update as important as this one, it is recommended to do a cleaning of the system and this may be what solves many of the problems of screen, sound or performance of Android 11. Sometimes the failures occur because the system drags cache with it unnecessary from the previous version. With just a hard reset we can fix it. This will erase all the data on the mobile and therefore it is convenient that we save everything on other devices.

We turn off the mobile and hold the power button and volume up until the Android logo appears.

From now on we move with the volume up and down keys, accepting with the power button.

We go to Wipe data / Factory reset and accept.

Then we go to Yes to confirm.

Finally we choose “Reboot system now”.

The phone will turn on like the first day we buy it and we can configure it. The first thing we must do is check that the failure that we had previously is not present now, so that later if we install an app and see the problem again we know the origin and we can remedy it before it becomes impossible to find out again.