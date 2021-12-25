Another most common case is that the phone experiences a drastic change in temperature that causes some form of condensation to appear on the camera lens. For example, when you go out to the snow after being in a warm place, when you carry your phone in your pocket on a frosty day or, in general, when the phone is moved from a hot and humid environment to a dry or air-conditioned one .

Of course, if we submerge it in water for a long period of time, even if the phone has a waterproof level of IPX7 or higher, this same problem could easily appear if we do not pay attention to the time and depth that the phone has been submerged. But, the truth is that it can be prevented as we will see later.

Does the warranty cover it?

This is one of the most common questions asked by users. And, although most of today’s phones that are advertised as waterproof, in reality, they are not as resistant as we thought. This means that, basically, the damages caused by liquids in these telephones are not included in the guarantee and the user will have to assume the totality of the repair costs. A clear example of two big brands like Samsung or Apple is that they do not cover water-damaged phones under warranty.

And this is the case in the rest of the smartphone manufacturers, since no one is responsible for what we do with the terminals that have protection against water. Therefore, damages are never covered by the warranty offered by mobile brands. In addition, getting wet will cause corrosion of the internal elements of the terminal. Something that could be the end of any phone.

On the other hand, there are many insurances that will cover this specific section. Although, for this, we must be the ones who hire or not this type of ‘safeguards’.

Fix a wet camera

Yes, but not everyone can do it. This is what to do if the camera of your smartphone shows drops of water or mist.

Silica Bags

One of the most recommended methods, which we will find in different parts of the Internet, will be the use of the classic silica bags. This method could help us absorb the humidity that the mobile camera has. Therefore, we can put the mobile around silica bags that usually come in some products that we buy, since their objective is to absorb the possible humidity that is generated, for example, in the boxes of clothes or other objects. That is why we recommend you to try to buy these silica bags and put them in an airtight bag next to the wet phone.

Open the phone

The most feasible solution, if you do not want to take the mobile to a technical center, is to disassemble the mobile with the screwdriver and a kit of levers and tools that they sell on Amazon. For example, if you are looking for one to get to work, we recommend this mobile repair kit, in which you will have several tools with which you can open the mobile to clean and fix camera wet so that it does not remain tarnished:

The best option for the user suffering from this problem is to take the phone to a support center as the phone itself shows signs of water ingress. Even if you only see it on the camera glass, it is quite likely that it has accessed other components of the phone such as the motherboard and can damage the mobile forever.

An experienced technician can safely open the phone and dry it properly and then reseal the phone to prevent water ingress problems in the future.

Be careful with the rice and the heat

Today almost all phones have unibody bodies, that is, they are terminals that prevent the entry of water, but if liquid leaks into the camera, you will surely want to try the traditional trick of rice to dry the mobile.

Here it is appropriate to point out that most of the specialized technicians have found mobiles filled with rice inside, or with tiny particles of grain, which they have damaged internal components, so it is up to you to apply this solution or not. And, although it is a fairly recurring method for many users, it could even be counterproductive to try it.

In addition, as much as we see that one of the solutions will be to apply heat … We would be falling into a tremendous error. Of course, it will not be the same to let a mobile dry completely naturally at room temperature than by applying heat with a dryer, in a microwave, etc.

Therefore, as long as you keep your smartphone under surveillance, you can expose it directly to sunlight, with the screen facing down, and the wet camera pointing towards the sun. This will remove some water, but if you want terminal to remove moisture dehumidifier or an air conditioner in absorption mode moisture.

It is likely that when the moisture is removed it will reappear after a while, but the solution is to repeat this step over and over again until it disappears completely. Just be patient, don’t despair and don’t overexpose the phone to heat.

How to prevent it

Common sense is the best way to prevent the smartphone from being damaged by wetting it, whether in the camera, the battery, any other component or the entire terminal in general. We must not forget that we are dealing with an electronic device, so water or any liquid will be its greatest enemy. At least for now.

However, if you are going to use the smartphone in the rain, near a swimming pool or in environments with high humidity, the most appropriate thing is that you decide to buy a waterproof case that protects the mobile from any possible intrusion of liquids through its casing. However, the best thing you can do is not use it at those times to save head colors and possible dislikes, above all, you will make sure you do not end up with the camera wet.

For example, we can use this type of waterproof bags in which to insert the phone whenever we want, we just have to check that it is compatible with our smartphone: