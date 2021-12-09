The most likely case is due to the different ‘ghost’ or involuntary touches that can be given on the touch panel of the smartphone, which will be given when we keep the phone in a pocket or bag. Therefore, if you do not have a screen lock, there will be few times that this will continue to happen to you. So we recommend setting one to prevent accidentally typing. In addition, our phone may have a function that prevents these involuntary touches.

In these cases, it may be both a software and hardware failure, or even a misuse on our part. For this reason, in this section we will see the possible culprits that have caused our mobile phone, whether Android or iPhone , to end up writing alone. So, to try to find the reason for the madness of the mobile, these are the first aspects that we will have to deal with to give you a logical explanation.

Mainly, it will be the keyboard of our phone, although as we will see below, the failure could also be the screen of the mobile device itself. This is why we must know the possible origin of the problem. And, depending on where this error comes from, we can fix it by following one or another of the methods that we are going to explain. For get any mobile to stop writing alone when you don’t want to.

However, it will depend on the terminal’s own customization layer, since it will not depend on Android. Therefore, we must enter its Settings and use its search engine by typing ‘Pocket Mode’, ‘Blocking accidental touches’, ‘Prevention of involuntary actions’ or a similar function. On iPhone, we will have the option of not activating when touching, for this, we will have to go to Settings> Accessibility> Touch> Deactivate Touch to activate. In this way, the screen will no longer be activated when we touch it, but we will have to press a button.

And, in the event that you continue typing the mobile alone, it is time to move on to the next possible cause of the failure. Although, we can also try erase own keyboard data. This measure allows you to erase and restore the keyboard data, to use it again as the first day. Although, in this case we can only do it on Android. We can do this in Settings> Applications and notifications> See all apps> find the keyboard> Storage and cache> Clear storage.

Malware

Although we do not believe it, the origin of this problem on our device may be malware that has crept into the terminal’s operating system. Either because we have downloaded an app from an external source, or even from an application from the official mobile app store. And it is that, one of the most common evidences that we have a virus in the smartphone is the ‘ghost’ touches. In addition, to fix it we will have few solutions available, the best option in all cases being to reset the phone to its factory settings.

This headache may have started after a bad software update of the mobile device. To fix it we will have two options, do a ‘downgrade’ to a previous version of the operating system or restore our mobile device to its factory settings. Of the two, the truth is that the second solution will be easier. Of course, before proceeding to erase all your data, we must make a complete backup of our Android or iOS mobile so as not to lose anything from the device.

How to solve it

For these problems there is always a solution, so we will tell you the main ways to end forever, or at least for now, with this glitch on a mobile phone. And it is that, sometimes, with a simple restart of the mobile device all evils will go away. Although, at other times it will not be so easy and turning off and on the smartphone will not solve anything. Therefore, we recommend that you try the following alternatives one by one. But, in any case, when performing each of these tests, we recommend that you wait a while to see if the phone still has a life of its own and writes by itself.

Try another keyboard

Seeing that the keyboard continues to type on its own, it is best to try install an alternate keyboard. And it is that we will find several options both in Google Play and in the App Store, where we will have different possibilities at our fingertips, that just by installing them, they will allow us to access them as an alternative to the one we used until now. Therefore, once we install it, we will have to wait if the phone continues to write with a life of its own. If so, we must move on to the next solution.

Restart the mobile

This second step is just as fast, or faster than the previous one, to try to solve this mobile failure. In addition, it is one of the most successful solutions when almost any type of error appears in the terminal. Any operating problem or conflict in an app can be resolved with a simple reboot of the system. To do this we hold down the power key and touch restart. When we start the system again, we click on an app that requires the keyboard and we test again if it continues to write by itself or not. It will even be good to put down your mobile to see if it does something on its own.

Remove the protector

At other times it is the fault of screen savers, especially in those cases where there have been bubbles. These airbags can cause ‘ghost’ touches on the screen that make us suffer strange movements or behaviors on the mobile with no apparent explanation, such as in our case that manages to write illegible words. Therefore, you only have to remove the protector and check that the device now works well as in the previous cases.

Calibrate the screen

We will also have the option of calibrate screen from our Android mobile device with the help of an application. On the other hand, for the iPhone we will not have the same luck. So if you have a smartphone with Google’s operating system we can use a tool to find out if our touch screen has a calibration problem, which may be the reason why it writes alone. In this regard, a good calibration can help correct this type of problem. Therefore, once downloaded, you just have to follow the steps, touching different points on the screen to perform the calibration.

Erase it all

It will be time for us to leave the Android and iPhone terminal as new, making it return to its factory version. For this, we will have to access its settings and enter the System / About phone / About phone section. Then, we must access your Reset Options> Factory data reset (These steps could vary from the customization layer of your Android device). And, surely, it will ask us for the smartphone password to proceed with the reset.

In the case of Apple mobiles, we must go to Settings> General> Transfer or reset the iPhone> Reset> Reset settings> Enter your code. In this way, we can now restore the smartphone to its initial version.

Technical service

However, as much as we have been trying to avoid this solution, if after trying all these methods the terminal continues with the same failure, we will have no choice but visit a technical service. In this case, we can do it through the official technical support of the brand of our terminal or in the physical store where we acquire the smartphone, who will give us the steps to follow in the process. More than anything, because the problem is most likely due to the hardware of the device, since, if it were a software error, the reset or everything we have done would have managed to put an end to this error.