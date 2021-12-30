If you are a lover of the world of Terraria you will already know that has extremely wonderful settings; with a wide variety of objects, creatures, monsters and activities that you can do individually or in the company of other players online.

Without a doubt, in this game you can have fun and explore new actions that possibly if you are starting in this world you do not know how to do it, but there is no need to worry since here we will help you.

This time, if what you want is know how to find the Terraria Jungle TempleYou have reached the ideal place since later we will explain in detail everything related to this structure and much more.

But this is not everything, since it is a very extensive video game, so it is possible that new doubts arise every time regarding its most recent improvements or any type of activity. Thus, we have prepared for you a complete guide to Terraria where you will find the best tips to progress in this title.

Where is the Temple of the Jungle?

To know the Temple of the Jungle in this video game, it is important to first know where we can find it. This structure is located in the underground jungle, also known as jungle, which it is a biome located just below the jungle and it is made up of tunnels and caves, usually made of mud.

In this underground jungle you can find different materials as well as various structures, being the temple of the jungle the main structure. Now, we can tell you that this Jungle or Jungle Temple is nothing more than a space or a slightly smaller version of the dungeon where you can only enter after having defeated Plantera in hard mode.

This space is formed randomly in all worlds of the game, which means that its location is just as random and uncertain and for this reason it is required to look for it in the parts of the jungle.

But, the subterranean jungle is not the only biome that Terraria presentsIf you are just about to start playing, we recommend you take a look at the guide to the types of biomes in Terraria where you will discover more about this section.

How to find and enter the Jungle Temple in Terraria

Now that you know that the jungle temple, also called Lihzahrd Temple It is the main space of the jungle, we can help you try to find this structure.

However, accurately defining its location is somewhat difficult, since it can be anywhere in the jungle, so it is not possible to locate it directly once you enter the biome. That is why it is recommended that once inside the world and in this biome, you carefully explore each part of the underground jungle, as there is no direct method.

On the other hand, it is important to know that to enter the temple the use of the temple key is almost always mandatory to open the door, being this left by Plantera once within the difficult mode you have destroyed the three mechanical bosses; twins, destroyer and greater skeletron.

Are rumored other ways to enter the temple, previously located, but in reality these methods are not effective, such as teleportation, causing the destruction of bricks or with activators; none will allow you to enter the jungle structure and, in all cases, you will always have to fight and defeat Plantera.

The fact of having found the jungle temple does not mean that the process has ended with simplicity, since inside you can meet enemy creatures and a host of traps that will hamper your progress in Terraria.

Although this is worrying, not everything is like that since in the underground jungle temple also you can find special and unique chests whose resources are only found within the jungle structure. If you need help on this topic, you can consult other guides that we have prepared for players of this title, such as the exploration guide in Terraria.

What’s inside the Temple of the Jungle in Terraria

In addition to the appearance of some monsters and many traps of darts, spikes, fire, balls and spears, you can meet very themed lihzahrd decorations and chests of this same type.

On the one hand, the traps; are kept connected through a cable and the same activated by pressure plates. One of them can be the flying serpent and the lihzahrd himself, being possible his appearance at the entrance of the temple or also during the course of the normal game mode. This is hugely dangerous as the stats will be reflected as hard.

On the other hand, they have the chests that are totally unique and, therefore, its content the same, which is why many want to find the jungle temple. These can also gleam at the entrance and allow the player to obtain some materials or items on hard mode.

A very curious and interesting fact is that you can enter the temple long before the defeat and death of Plantera and for this you must activate the difficult mode. At the end of the activation of the difficult mode, we proceed to place three vertical platforms on the door and then hit them with a hammer (only once).

This as it is what usually happens at the moment in which a bug that enables the ability for the player to go through the door*.

Mistakes made when entering the Jungle Temple in Terraria

It is possible that at times the entrance to the temple is somewhat complicated, as well as the passage to the altar of lihzahrd that finds himself alone and blocked by a group of bricks and traps that impede their movement. This will be the case until the player gets a pickaxe or some activator.

Another mistake is the generation of water or lava throughout the entrance to the Temple of the Jungle* where if the entrance to the structure or temple were to be opened, absolutely everything would be flooded. Rarely, there may be a trap under the door or lower, being blocked.

By destroying these structures, they will immediately be floating, and of course, if you manage to destroy a block that is in front of lihzahrd’s door, feel free to do so.

