In the particular case of the tourism industry, a good practice for consumers is to look for companies that offer the different services necessary for a trip. In this way, better benefits are obtained, planning is facilitated and in case of any difficulties, a single provider is dealt with.

During the Good End, Club Premier Members can plan their vacations in one place, with the possibility of buying their plane tickets, booking their hotel and even renting a car. All this, thanks to its 90+ affiliated companies such as Aeroméxico, Hoteles en Línea, Hertz, NH Hotel Group and more.

In addition, with each purchase, Premier Points are accumulated that can be used for an upcoming trip. But the best thing is that these Points can also be accumulated when buying in other stores such as: Linio, GAIA, Gandhi, Luuna, among others.

Another way to add 30% more Points is by making bank point transfers to Club Premier. This Good End, the participating banks are: BBVA, Citibanamex, HSBC, Scotiabank, Santander, Inbursa, Invex and Mifel.

Club Premier makes all these benefits available to its Premier Members so that they can enjoy the best offers during the Good End.