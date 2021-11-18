Perhaps it has happened to you that you are on Facebook and suddenly you remember a friend that you had added and you think about looking for him but when you do this you see that you don’t have it added to your friends list and you want to find an answer to this. In this article we will teach you how to find out who has deleted you from among their friends in the Facebook application.

It is common for many people to want to know if any of those who are their friends on Facebook have decided remove them from your account. That is why we will show you 2 ways on how to know if someone on Facebook has decided to remove you from their friends list.

The first and most reliable way to know if a person has deleted you from Facebook is to go viewing all friend requests that you have accepted since you have your account. Although it is a somewhat exhaustive method, since you have to go reviewing the list little by little.

From Windows PC or Mac

To do this you just have to follow a few short steps. You are going to Official facebook page and you will enter your account by logging in. When your account is open you must enter your profile, this you will do it by clicking on your profile picture which is next to the Facebook search engine.

When you are here you will click on an option called ‘Friends’. Afterwards, the list of people who are your friends on Facebook will appear. From here you must search for the user that you think has removed or blocked from Facebook. If you know specifically about someone or are suspicious, you can use the search engine, write the name of that person and verify if they have actually blocked you.

Another very effective method is by logging activity. For this in the same way you have to enter your Facebook account. Now you are going to click on the ‘Menu’ found on the right side of the screen at the top. When you click it, a small tab will appear there, select the activity log option.

In the left sidebar there will be a section called filter. In that site you will click on the ‘See more’ statement and click on ‘Friends’. In these new options that will appear you have to touch the one that says ‘Friends added’. From here, the record of all the users that have been added to your account will be displayed.

If you want to know if one of these users has deleted you, you just have to hover the mouse over that person’s name. Here it will appear a small pop-up tab what a series of data from that profile will show you. If the option to ‘Add to friends’ appears in this tab, it means that that user has removed you from their account.

If you want to see who has deleted you from their account from Messenger you will have to do this. After you enter this application you will have to touch your profile photo that is at the top of the screen. Here you go to click on account settings. This option is found further down the list of choices.

Then you can press the activity log option found on this list. Here, you are going to tap on ‘Friends’ and then click on ‘Friends added’. From here you will be able to see each of the people who is among your friends list and see specific options about that user, among them you will know if they are still added to your friend list. You may also be intrigued to know if someone has blocked you from Messenger.

Something you should know is that among the privacy rules of Facebook it is registered that when you decide block or remove from your list of friends to a person or vice versa this kind of notifications will not be received, since if this person wants to do so it must be secret.

You should check it in other ways if you are interested in knowing if this person has eliminated you. Therefore, this option of notifications when a person removes you from Facebook not available.

As we explained in the previous paragraph, this is impossible to find out because Facebook does not offer you a detailed list of the people who delete you. The only way that you can know how many people have eliminated you is that you are always aware of the number of friends with whom you have on Facebook.

And if you see that the number of friends decreases you will know that you have been deleted or blocked, but you will not be able to know who they were exactly.