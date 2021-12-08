Tinder is a virtual site that allows you to interact with other people through the creation of a profile, in this profile you must put your information and a profile photo, when your profile is ready you can like other profiles and others users can do the same with your profile. A ‘like’ can be the start of an interesting conversation or date.

Is it possible to see the people who like me at no cost?

When entering Tinder, you’ll see tabs showing the profile of users; It depends on the options you have chosen when creating your account, the results that will appear on your Tinder page will be selected, that is, if you chose to see profiles of men or women, these are the ones you will see, and if you chose both, you will see tabs of men and women on your page.

When the people’s files appear on Tinder, you can choose whether to ‘Like’ it by pressing the green heart icon or ‘Dislike’ it by pressing the X icon; When you give it ‘I don’t like it’, the next file or profile will be shown, although if you want to continue advancing to see more files you can swipe to the side to see the following.

If you have accidentally slid a card to one side without having detailed it well or that you liked it; You will not be able to return to see it if you slide to the opposite side, since the chips you pass are discarded from your options. However, if you keep looking at the available tiles, you may be able to find that tile that you rejected by accident.

From the profiles of other users, these tabs that show the information of other profiles within Tinder will also be visible; among those tabs you can find your profile, although you will not be able to know if you were rejected as this action is not notified.

When a user sees your Tinder file and decides to press the green heart to indicate that they like you, you will be able to see the notification by pressing the star icon at the bottom of the page, when you access this section you will see the people who like your profile.

When you enter that section to see who likes you, you will see the boxes that simulate a small token, which show a. Unfortunately, there is no way to access the in-depth information of these mysterious ‘Likes’, unless a ‘Match’ is presented in the app.

A ‘Match’ is a mutual ‘Like’, if you have ‘liked’ one or more profiles within Tinder, it may be that those people they have also liked yours, so when it’s time to ‘Match’ you will be able to see who has ‘liked’ your profile of the profiles that you liked.

One way to tell that someone has given you ‘Like’ is if when you reject one of the chips that appear on Tinder, you see the notification ‘You have lost a match’Well, that means that the person you just rejected has liked your Tinder profile.

How long do I have to find out who likes me on Tinder?

Although you cannot see who likes you if you are in the normal version of Tinder, the ‘likes’ that your profile acquires are saved in your list until you can see them or until one of the users that are on your list has deleted your Tinder profile, in case any of the users who have ‘liked’ your profile and then delete their account, the ‘Like’ will also disappear from your list.

Does the list of people who like me know that I can’t see them?

People who have liked your Tinder profile, they don’t know you can’t see their likesAlthough if you had a special Tinder subscription and could see who liked your profile, you could try to match those people and those people could interpret that the match is because you have seen their ‘Like’ or also because have liked each other.

How do I unlock the option to find out who likes me?

In the normal version of Tinder you cannot see the profiles that you like; however, there are some cheats and special subscriptions from Tinder that can make possible Matches visible in the application.

Pay attention to the first profiles that appear

If when entering Tinder you have given many ‘likes’ to different tiles that you have seen on your Tinder page, the probability of finding a Match may increase; so it is recommended that pay attention to the first profiles that appear because perhaps someone has given you ‘I like’.

Like yourself first on Tinder

As you enter Tinder and see the tabs showing user profiles, pressing the green heart on as many tabs as you can, maybe it will bring Tinder closer to people who may also like your profile.

Contract the Tinder Gold payment service

Among the special Tinder subscriptions, there is ‘Tinder Gold’; that allows its users view profiles that have liked you to your files, it also increases the possibility of finding people with tastes more similar to yours.



This special subscription of Tinder costs $ 9.99 per month; but it has many improvements compared to the normal version. You can hire the service by entering Tinder and see the list of ‘Likes’, the hiring announcement will be available here and once you have entered it, you must follow the steps and have a payment method to enjoy its services .