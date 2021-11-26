When it comes to using the computer, we can do it from two different types of account. When we are referring to an administrator user, we do it on the type of account with which we will obtain the maximum control over the system , because we will have the highest level of privileges. Thus, it will be possible for us to control any type of changes that we wish to make, whether in the configuration, in the registry or by installing and deleting programs. If we are users of this level, we are also allowed to create user accounts that have a lower level of privileges.

In the event that we are not sure if we are using an account with elevated permissions, Windows offers us different ways to check it, as we will see below.

When it comes to having one type of account or another, it will depend on how we use the PC. If we are the owner, it is normal for our account to be an administrator so that we can make all the necessary changes to it. On the other hand, if the computer is shared, we may find it interesting the possibility of limiting the permissions of the people who are going to use it so that they cannot perform certain operations.

On the other hand, we find the standard user, which is one who has limited functions within the system. They will not be able to make important changes within the system, since they will only be able to make those that directly affect them as a user, such as changing the appearance of the system or distributing the icons on the screen. In this way, they cannot make any changes that directly affect the system, or modifications to the registry or the installation of certain programs.

That is why this type of account is usually used by those users who only require the PC for daily or occasional use, as it is configured, without the need to make important changes. For example, a standard user could be our son, so that he can only use certain programs and games without being able to perform actions that could interfere with the proper functioning of the system.

Check what type of user your account is

The Microsoft operating system offers us different ways through which we can find out what type of account we are using. Thus, we can check if we have elevated permissions and in this way have access to any system setting and use all kinds of tools. In case we do not have this permission, we must contact the team administrator to grant it to us.

From the Control Panel

One of the options we have available to know what type of user we are is through the “Control Panel”. Despite the fact that this tool is less and less used, the truth is that we can use it perfectly to carry out this task in just a few clicks. To do this we must write control panel in the search box of the Start menu and execute it. Later we click on the “User Accounts” section and again on “User Accounts”.

Next, we can see on the right side of the screen what type of account we have logged in with. In case our account has elevated rights, we can see the word “Administrator” under the account name.

Check it from Settings

Another possibility is to carry out the appropriate checks from the menu of “Setting” Windows, which is the most common section where we can access the Microsoft operating system settings. We can quickly access this section by pressing the keyboard shortcut “Windows + I”. Then we select the “Accounts” section. On the next screen we make sure to have the option “Your information” checked in the left column.

Now on the right side we can see how all the data related to it appears, such as our name or email account. In the event that we have special privileges, the word “Administrator” should appear just below.

Using Team Manager

We can also know what type of account we are using through the tool “Team management”. To run it, just press the keyboard shortcut “Windows + X” and select it from the list of options that appear in the left panel. Once it appears, click on the “System Tools” drop-down menu and then click on the “Local Users and Groups” option.

Here, in the right panel, we choose the “Users” branch and look for the account we want to verify. Later we click with the right button of the mouse on the account and choose the option “Properties”. In the new window, click on the “Member of” tab. Here the type of user we are will appear, so if we have the highest privileges it must show “Administrators”. In the case that you only put users, it means that we only have a standard account.

Using the Command Prompt

It may not be the most used form, but we will also be able to know everything about the accounts registered in the system and to know if the one we are using has administrator permissions on the computer through the command line. To do this, it will be necessary to launch the “Symbol of the system”. This is something we can do by typing cmd in the menu search box and selecting it. Later, from the window that opens, we must write the following command and press Enter:

net localgroup administradores

Next, we will see a list of the accounts that have administrator permissions, so if ours appears in said list, it means that we have those privileges.

Through PowerShell

Another unusual option, although equally effective, is the possibility of checking what type of account we have using the «Windows PowerShell«. To do this, we must open it by typing powershell in the search box of the Start menu and select “Run as administrator”.

Next, we write the following command and press Enter.

whoami

Later, we must write this command and press Enter again

Get-LocalUser -Name (nombre de usuario) | Select PrincipalSource

Here, just behind «Name» we must write our username as seen in the image below. In the event that we do not have a local account, the message “MicrosoftAccount” will appear, if we only have a local account, the message “Local” will appear.