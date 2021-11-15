The platform on Facebook automatically saves each of the publications you post on your profile. The photos, videos, and posts you share are stored in your account data From Facebook. This is so that if one day you want to review your old publications, you can do it without any problem.

If you want to review things you’ve posted before but don’t know how to do it, keep reading this short summary. Since in it we will show you the methods that can be used to find an old post in your profile, how to filter comments, publications and tags and how to view all posts that you specifically uploaded on a date.

There are several ways to find old posts within your Facebook profile. You can use the activity log, check your posts, or check the bio. These are the three ways you can find an old post.

With activity log

The activity log is located within Facebook account settings. To find this option, press the icon with the shape of three lines, then the option ‘Settings and privacy’ and then look for a section called ‘Activity log’.

There, within ‘Activity log’, a detailed list of all the things that you have posted on your Facebook profile will be displayed. It will show all the videos you have searched, videos you have watched, search history of all groups that you looked for, each of the comments what you did to the publications, the registry of your stories and other things.

In case you want to delete all the history of the videos you have seen on Facebook, you can do it from your computer or also from your phone. However, this is almost never necessary, since the only ones who have access to our profile are us.

By reviewing the biography

The review of the biography is done by entering the profile of your Facebook account. This is done by clicking the icon with your name that is there anywhere in the main window of the Facebook application.

From your posts

To review your publications, you must enter your profile and click on the publications section. There you will find multiple actions, some of these are: information, friends and photos, you choose the one called ‘Publications’. Once you have selected, you will have to scroll down until you get to the oldest posts on your profile.

Reviewing old posts on your profile is very helpful because this way you will know if it is necessary to delete a photo or change its privacy.

To filter things like tags, comments, and posts, you have to go into the activity log. If you want to find a comment, tag or post, look for the ‘Interactions’ section and here you can check all the comments and your reactions.

To review the tags you’ve been tagged with, find the ‘Activity you were tagged in’ section. After you press it, you will see all the photos in which you were tagged and also all those comments and posts in which a person tagged you.

For see all posts from a specific date, configure the filters in the activity log search and then position yourself in your publications. There you will see the long list of all the things you posted on a certain date. In case you did not know, within your profile activity you can see all those outstanding stories that you have lost and there is a way to recover them.

The way to check all the information that was stored in your profile it will change a bit if you use a different device. Let’s see how to review this type of information from a computer and also from your mobile phone.

With your mobile

From the phone you have to open the browser, walk into the facebook web, find the section ‘Activity log’ and download the page with the same browser or print a PDF. The Facebook application does not provide you with an option that allows you to download this type of information, but with the browser it can.

From the PC

With computers it is almost the same. Enter your profile, locate yourself in the activity log and with the browser download the page or print a PDF document.

There is a possibility to view your old posts using another Facebook profile. For this, you should only log in to Facebook account, enter that profile and scroll down to see those old posts.