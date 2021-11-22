This is entirely possible, but not all of them are compatible with the system. For this reason, the American company has integrated a form of easy access those that can be used.

With Android Auto, driving becomes much easier thanks to the tools it provides, although on certain occasions we want to give the application a facelift and use different apps to which Google brings by default.

And the ones that are not?

In an accessible way you can reject calls, answer messages, play music … Although it is true that the number of softwares that Google allows to use is rather limited, but there are many alternatives among its mobile configurations. Therefore, there is a trick to find out which applications are compatible with Android Auto.

To do this, all you have to do is start Android Auto and display the side menu by clicking on the three horizontal stripes. Among the various options you will comfortably run into ‘Applications for Android Auto’, which will redirect you to a section of Google play where all the compatible apps are located.

And the ones that are not?

Most of the applications compatible with Android Auto are related to the messaging, browsing or playback of music and radio. This is mainly due to the fact that they do not distract the driver from the work of driving, which has to be of vital interest.

However, there is a method to install apps that Google does not initially allow on its smart navigation system. Thanks to softwares like AAAD (Android Auto Apps Downloader) this is possible.

The process is really simple. To install any application in Android Auto you must first download the AAAD APK. Once downloaded and installed on your mobile phone, access the tool. Inside it you will see a list of applications differentiated by their purpose.

Choose the one you want to start the download and then the installation. This software has two disadvantages main: it only offers the possibility to download certain apps, so don’t expect to use Netflix or HBO (at least for now); you can only install one application every month Unless you pay 3.50 euros to eliminate this limitation.