Pokemon go It is still one of the most popular games for mobile devices today. Although a few years have passed since its launch, the brand of Nintendo sells alone under its own name. If you still do not know it (something very difficult) you should know that it is an augmented reality video game where catch Pokémon on the street.
If usually in the saga our objectives were complete the Pokédex and overcome the league, in this installment you will only dedicate yourself to the former. The main difference and novelty is that you will do it in a completely realistic way, because you will be the one who launches the Poké ball to get hold of the creature. But if you want to fulfill the motto of the series and get hold of all of them, it is quite likely that you need tools to help you find all pokemon, since on more than one occasion, no matter how much you walk, you will only run into them.
Online maps to locate them
This type of instrument is considered illegal by the developer, Niantic, which is against any type of practice that leads to an advantage over other players. In fact, many of these maps and radars have been removed from the network due to a demand from the developer. It is impossible to get banned since you do not have to link your account, although it may not be entirely ethical. These are some of the ones you can still use:
GO MAP
It is considered by users as the best map to find pokemon. If what you are looking for is to know where each one is in real time, this is your application.
This works thanks to the players themselves, because they are the ones who notify the site where to find them. This means that it is not entirely reliable, but we must trust the goodness of the rest of coaches.
POGOMap
Is a very feasible alternative If you want to catch the same Pokémon numerous times to get the enough candies to evolve it. Its design and interface is quite simple and intuitive.
The best thing about this page is that it shows information related to the nests, places where a large number of Pokémon of the same species are concentrated, as well as information about them.
Change your location
Before talking about this option, it is mandatory to emphasize that, in this case, a large number of bansTherefore, it is the user’s complete responsibility to use this kind of tool.
One way to get hold of any Pokémon is to use a Gps that allows you change the location of your device. In this way you can go anywhere in the world from your own home. The most popular application for this is Fake GPS Location Spoofer Free, which you can download directly from the Play Store. In order to teleport to another place you must do the following:
- Opens Pokemon go and exit the application without closing it.
- Go into Fake GPS. If this is the first time you access the app, it will ask you to enable the locations of the blocks. Once inside, click on ‘Select simulated location application’ and touch Fake GPS.
- Open the application again and find the place you want to go. Press the Play button and it would be up and running.