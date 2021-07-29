We all love meeting people and making friends, Badoo offers you a way to do it. This article will show you how to find and meet people on Badoo. If you still don’t have an account at Badoo, you can sign up here.

What is Badoo and how does it work? Function and description

Badoo it is a space that allows you to meet people from anywhere in the world. Badoo’s online dating system is different, Being genuine and sincere is valued, so if you want to meet a truly honest person this is a place to do it.

This platform is easy to use, it allows you to log in with different media, when you register you must customize your profile, choose a photo that makes you feel comfortable and safe, when writing about yourself highlights who you are and features that are interesting. By doing this you can start testing in the application in the part ”Encounters”

How can I find people on Badoo if I have their name?

The truth is that to find a person by name is not possible. The option that can help you the most is ”Close people”, so you can see all the users who are in your area.

You can also choose to carry out a more detailed search, if it is a new profile or people online, search within the option ”People nearby”, there are going to appear different search options that can help you narrow down your search.

What can I do if I don’t have the names of the people?

On Badoo you can find a person using the right tools and in the right way, here you will find several tips to make your search easier.

Learn to add people, step by step

Adding people to Badoo is a simple process, first after logging in, if you see someone you want to add you open their profile. Now you just have to send a message to the person and automatically that person is in the folder Recent Contacts. Remember to move recent contacts to a folder, as Badoo will delete the “Recent Contacts” folder after thirty days after three days.

You can also Add a contact to folder “Friends”. You can do it by opening a profile of an interesting person and tapping the link on their profile page, clicking on “Add“. You must fill in the window that will open and the contact will immediately move to the” folder. “Friends“.

Use email to find someone

Badoo gives you a very simple option to find someone using email. Badoo will ask for your permission to access your email account data. The only thing Badoo will do with your permission is to search your email contacts for those people with whom you have had a conversation lately through that medium.

Once people have been added, how can I interact with them?

There are many ways to start a conversation on Badoo. You just have to click on the button “Chat now“which is at the top of the person’s profile. Write something original and send the message with it botó Send. Upon receiving a response, it will appear in the chat window and you just have to continue the conversation. Now we just have to wait and see how things go.

Is it possible to find people who are close to you through Badoo?

If you want to know who the people close to you are who use the Badoo network, here are ways to find them:

Search for people close to you from the application

Use the the function ” Friend” With this option you will see a screen that shows you the option to add more friends, you can write the name of the person. If you want you can use some filters to make the search better.

Search for people close to you from the website

It is the same after logging in, with the ” Friends ” function you perform the search, so it will show you people who are close to your Area. With the use of Badoo search tools You will find people that interest you.

How can I know if someone I know is using this application?

You can use the google search engine, write the name and surname in the search option in Google, you must put at the end of the surname “ Badoo ” and give enter and he will begin his search. Besides you have the other options of ”Close people” if it’s from your area. And if you are in a relationship, you may be interested in how to tell if your partner uses Badoo.

