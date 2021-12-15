However, before presenting the three best options of this type, you have to know that some of them collect phone numbers. Therefore, you must use these options that we have brought to you at your own risk.

Infobel

The first option that we present to you is Infobel, an international tool that will give us access to find the phone number of both companies and people around the world, yes, they must be affiliated with it.

In addition, the most positive part is that it has a specific search engine for Spain, where we will only have to write the name and possible location of that person or company to locate your mobile phone. It will even allow us to establish different categories such as entertainment, health, car, among other options.

White pages

Second, we recommend the site web White Pages. This tool is also similar to the classic phone book. In addition, we will have the possibility of finding a mobile number from any relevant data, such as an email, a specific city or an address. Of course, we must know at least the name and first surname of that person we want to contact by phone.

TeleXplorer

As a last option, we present you TeleXplorer, which will allow us to perform different specific searches for phone numbers. And, best of all, we will have two types of search engines available on this website: Residential Search and Commercial Search. In the first case, it will help us search for landlines or even private numbers, while the second option will only allow us to find companies. And the thing does not end there, since we can refine our search a little more with the different filters that the web puts at our disposal.

Get it with Google

If neither of the two previous directories that we have presented you have ever worked, it will be time to cross your fingers and start using the great Google search engine from your mobile device. Although, we will not have a phone number finder as such, but it can serve as one, as it also collects a huge amount of information.

Therefore, to try to find the name of a specific person or company, we just have to try to type the name in the search engine. In addition, if it is in business it will be much easier, since it will surely appear on Google Maps, where it will put a contact telephone number. In the case of individuals it will be more difficult.

And it is that, being totally sincere, it is very unlikely that we can find a person’s mobile phone number It’s that simple, unless that person has placed it on a social network.

Help yourself with social networks

If neither of the two previous methods has worked for you, we can always find a particular phone number through the different social networks that exist today. Although, the safest thing is that LinkedIn be one of the best options. More than anything, because there are people who put a phone number in the Contact information section, even if it is not their personal number, but it will help you to find that person.

The same happens with other social networks like Facebook. If we find your profile, we just have to enter it, touch Information and review the basic and contact information. Hopefully, he could have put his phone on. Although, in general, few people will be confident enough to put it there openly to the public.

The last great ally to know the number of a person could be Instagram, since some people place it in their biography of this social network for business or similar reasons. On the other hand, other options such as Twitter, Tik Tok, Snapchat or Pinterest are practically ruled out. Even in the blue bird network, there is a policy in which it is established that it is not allowed to show a user’s phone number within their contact information. So it will be difficult to find the phone number in these networks.

Apps to identify numbers

However, if you have received a call on your smartphone of a phone that you do not have saved in your mobile phone book, you may have better luck in knowing exactly who it belongs to. Although, we already warn you that, in general, they will be spam calls and advertising. In some smartphones we can already find a function called Caller ID, as is the case with those phones that have the Google Phone app:

However, there are other applications for identify phones that we do not have stored and they don’t stop calling us. One of the most used by users is the well-known Truecaller: ID and spam calls. This software tool will not fail and will immediately identify if it is a fraudulent call or spam. In addition, it is completely free and is available for download in both the App Store and Google Play:

And it not only shows who is calling us on the mobile, but it will also let us filter the calls, as well as block those that we do not want. Therefore, it will be a good option in the event that we want to know who does not stop trying to contact us.