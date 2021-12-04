When we work with the creation of text files in Windows 10, be it the reason for studies or work, we receive and create many files constantly in our use of the computer, and sometimes even if we know how to order these files or not, Can’t get the one we are looking for specifically, because its name or its location is not remembered, but something that is written in this file that you need.

This partial information that we have could use it to save work and tedious search, which leads us to reread each of the related files until we find what we are looking for, this can cause that in the long search path we even forget what we are looking for , Windows offers alternatives to speed up this process searching for words within the text to help us find the file faster.

How does the file browser work in Windows 10?

At Windows 10 operating system the way this file search tool works is very simple, we can find this tool via a key combination Ctrl + E, and the explorer window will appear, at the top you can write in the name of the folder, file, image, document or whatever else you are looking for.

In the case of not remembering the name of a document or its location, you can write part of a phrase that you remember and the browser will search for results according to the sequence of words that make up said phrase.

The purpose that the Windows 10 file explorer offers us is that we can take advantage of its potential to find files be it documents, PDF files, music, images, programs and more things that are saved in the computer.

A recommendation if you use this method is that you periodically erase the history of the Windows file browser.

What should be taken into account when searching for files for their content?

Well, for this we must understand that depending on the file or what it contains as its main property, it is described with an extension at the end of the name.

This must be clear why, for example, an image file in PDF it will not appear with the extension that is for images, even if it is about images. In the same way, if you are looking for a hidden file, you should know how to make them show.

Indexed files

The indexed file is the file that has an organization of files that are made up of storage indexes in the records.

This makes it easier to search for any record that is needed, so as not to have to go through the entire file, folder by folder that contains all the information about the file; A record field is called Key, this means that if a file contains information on a specific detail, This key must be given information that only has to see or match the key name.

A good example would be that if a file contains vendor information, it would be ideal to index the file based on the vendor name and provide vendor characteristics through interactive search.

Files that are not indexed

The files that are not indexed are those that do not contain a structure that allows us to do a precise and fast search of what you are looking for, this means that it is not outlined according to the information contained.

That is why with this particular file if you want to find something you must do it folder by folder and this will not be something quick to do, for this reason is that the file of this type requires an organization to handle it more efficiently.

What do you have to do to find a Word document by writing a paragraph or sentence?

For this we must go to Start then Search, here we can open the search panel in this box, as we type the system begins to search and shows what information is the same as the search.

So in this way, if you copy the word ‘Life’ below the box, the files that have this word in their content will appear, the same will happen with a sentence, a list appears or the only file that contains this series of compound words.

How to use the CMD command line to find files with their content?

By using this CMD command, we will be able to get a specific file through a search that can save us a lot of time, especially if we are going to work with .log files, which have many folders and files.

What you should do is open the run window Windows + R, then we write CMD and run the application. In this terminal we write the command ‘find’, now you can search for the files you need, because in this way you can search with words that are within the content of the file.

What is the way to solve the ‘Search error does not work’ if it appears?

Since this error appears, what we must do is open registry editor. One thing we must know is that it may be the Bing that generates this problem, so we must deactivate it and after solving the problem we activate it again and continue.

Now knowing this, we access the registry editor through the window to run Windows + R, we write ‘regedit’ and we accept and we give the administrator permissions, in the editor window in the search bar we search Computer HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE Microsoft Windows CurrentVersion Search.

Here you will create a new registry entry with the name Bing Search EnabledAfter creating it, you must open it to change its value to 0 where it says value information.

Then in the search folder you look for CortanaConsent and in the value information we put 0, now we have to accept the changes and check using the taskbar.