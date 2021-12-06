According to the United Nations Environment Program, a beef burger requires the use of 2,500 liters of water for its preparation, from farm to table; While the same portion made from plants, requires between 75 and 95% less water, 93 to 95% less land and produces 90% less carbon emissions, interesting, right?

This is just one example, but as companies expand our portfolios with products that can meet consumer needs, we will become a catalyst for more people to transform their diets, it is not necessary to leave out the products of origin animal, but a reduction in its consumption can benefit the planet and people’s health, bringing us closer and closer to the food of the future.

Alternative sources of vegetable proteins offer more sustainable and environmentally friendly production processes, they will also allow to support a world population in constant growth, because by the year 2050 an increase of 2.300 million inhabitants is estimated, an amount that will hardly be possible. be fed with the current production model.

For this reason, it is extremely important that companies join this trend and establish initiatives that allow us to prepare the land for cultivation, that is, to be ready to evolve to this new way of eating.

In this sense, one of the main actions that we can begin to do to plant the seed of food based on vegetable proteins, is to invest in regenerative agriculture, a concept that seeks to develop stable societies and economies, by empowering farmers and small producers to restore their ecosystems through cultivation techniques that can provide superior quality food, while regenerating the land and biodiversity.