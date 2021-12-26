Dec 25, 2021 at 09:00 CET

Marina Borràs

Continue the fantasy or tell them the truth about Santa Claus and the Magi? This is the question that many mothers and fathers ask themselves when their children reach an age when the Christmas story begins to leak. There are those who think that the sooner they know the truth, the better, because the opposite is to lie to them. On the other hand, there are those who believe that the best option is to maintain their illusion for as long as possible. And in the middle of all these are those who do not know well how to act on it. Then, What is the right age to tell them the truth and how can we do it?

How to face Christmas with children: lie or fantasy?

The psychologist Silvia Álava recommends us “that the illusion of the Three Wise Men, of Santa Claus, which is a very beautiful illusion, can be maintained maximum possible time“And he adds:” It is very unusual for children to get angry when they find out the truth, they understand that it is something that is still a secret, that it is beautiful. Even when they already know, we can tell them that they have to help us protect the little ones (in case you have siblings, cousins, friends & mldr;) to keep telling them the same thing. ”

“There comes a time when children’s own logical reasoning leads them to realize that the story is not credible” Silvia Alava Psychologist

Boys and girls, although at first some get a little sad, they tend to understand why we adults continue to maintain this Christmas fantasy. This is because “there comes a time when children’s own logical reasoning, their maturation process, their evolutionary process at a cognitive level, leads them to realize that the story is not credible, that it is not feasible for a single person, or three in the case of the Magi, to distribute toys to all the children of the planet “, affirms Silvia Álava.

At what age should we tell them the truth about Christmas?

As Silvia Álava tells us, there is no exact age to tell you the truth about the Three Wise Men and Santa Claus, nor do we need to establish a specific time to tell you. “The ideal is answer your questions and there will come a time when they themselves will know and realize it. At that moment, what must be explained to them is that “you have enjoyed many years of this effort made by mom and dad, and the whole family, and we are going to ask you not to tell it & rdquor ;, points out the psychologist.

No need to set a time to tell them the truth about Christmas | Pexels

Another thing that usually happens in a very common way, Silvia Álava acknowledges, is that the children already know it, that they have the fly behind their ear, but they decide not to say it. Because they have the idea of ​​”let’s see if I’m going to say it and this implies that they will give me fewer gifts & rdquor ;.

So, Silvia recommends that “the best possible way to take this step is let them be the ones asking us these questionsThat this development of logical thinking makes them realize that it cannot be, and we will have to explain to them that we have done it during all these years with great enthusiasm and that we want to continue to maintain that illusion “.