One of the new features of iOS 15 is Live Text, a tool to extract text from an image and use it in another application. The incredible thing is that it can be basically extracted from any objective, even from photos saved on the iPhone roll.

Live Text in photos

Like every year, Apple seeks innovate the operating system of your iPhone with new features that allow to improve productivity thanks to tools and functions such as Live Text.

This new feature that will arrive very soon with the release of iOS 15, is one of the most important eye-catchers of this update.

With Live Text, the user will be able to recognize and extract text from images with writings. Live text detection can also be performed with the iPhone camera. And although it is still in Beta phase like the same system, the tool has worked very well and this is demonstrated by this comparison with Google Lens.

And in case you want to extract and copy the text from a photo saved on your iPhone’s roll this is what you should do.

1- Open the Photos application on your device.

2- Find and choose the photo you want and show a text.

3- Adjust the image so that the text is readable.

4- Place and hold your finger on the words. As soon as the text indicator appears, drag until the text you want to copy is highlighted.

5-Finally, remove your finger from the screen and when the pop-up menu appears, select Copy to take the text to any other app that allows text.

Live Text also tends available the options of search the text on the internet and translate it. At the moment Apple has launched the third beta of iOS 15 and its final version will be released this fall.