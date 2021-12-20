By following these steps you will be able to change the size of the partitions easily.

With the progressive increase in capacity that classic internal hard drives have suffered and with the drop in price they have experienced, it is very common to find that new computers mount a storage equal to or greater than 1 TB and of course have two or more partitions, one for system and one for data.

These partitions that many times come already in the new equipment that we buy, can have dimensions that we consider appropriate and therefore we will not touch them for the rest of the life of the disk, now, too It may be that the size of the partitions are not what we want and we have to extend or reduce them so that they are to our liking.

Therefore, today let’s see how easily we can reduce or extend our partitions through the Windows 10/11 disk manager, without making use of any external application and with quite good results, although with some limitations that we will also see.

How to extend or reduce your partitions

To achieve our goal we are going to follow the following steps:

Right-click on the Windows icon at the bottom left.

Click on Disk Manager

Locate the hard drive on which you want current and on the partition to modify

Right-click on the partition and choose the option to reduce or extend

As you have seen, from that option we can reduce or expand the partitions, now, you must take into account a series of characteristics about this process:

Before modifying partitions make sure you have a backup

Unable to extend a partition if there is no free space or without first shrinking another partition

A partition can only be extended when there is free space to its right, never if there is another partition to its right

As usual, this process is quite simple and safe, but touching partitions is always something that can cause problems if the process does not end correctly, hence we recommend having a backup, but if you already have it, feel free to try different partition size combinations until you find the one that best suits your needs.

Related topics: Windows

