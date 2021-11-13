Many people simultaneously manage accounts in Outlook and Gmail for different purposes. This can be helpful if you use these accounts for back-up information. Thus, when you delete content by mistake, you can recover the data by looking for it in the other email account. So if you want export addresses of contacts from Gmail to Outlook, we will tell you the methods you should use.

Gmail is the email service with the most users in the world, this is because of the multiple functions it offers. In addition, as it is the most established in its field, serves as an online identity that allows you to access other platforms that use this medium exclusively.

For its part, Outlook has a considerable number of users, which has positioned it in one of the best places. When you share the contact data in both emails, you are saving information that can be useful when you need to send a message.

From your Android or iPhone cell phone

If you are going to carry out this process from export contacts from Gmail to Outlook from a mobile phone, You must enter your Gmail account and locate the three-dot icon that symbolizes the menu. In the account settings you must search for Export and choose the location where the file will be saved. Finally, you must save the changes.

With your Windows PC or Mac

If you are going to export Gmail contacts to Outlook from a computer You must have your Gmail account open and locate the contacts icon found in the utilities panel. Then on the left side of the screen you must click on Export and the system will ask you to choose the export medium, for this you must select: Outlook CSV.

All the addresses of your contacts are stored in the file that is created. We recommend that you be aware of where this file is stored on your computer, so that you can locate it faster.

To synchronize the contacts in both accounts you must open your mail in Outlook and select the Open and Export tab. On the screen you will see a window and you must choose the Import icon; after You must click on the Import from another program or file section and choose the Comma Separated Values ​​option.

At this point in the process, Outlook will ask you to examine the file, so you should look for it among the documents on your computer. When you have found it, you have to choose the option Do not import duplicates, this in order to avoid having two copies of the same information.

However, if you end up with duplicate information, don’t worry because you can delete it later. Finally, choose the contact folder, which is where the addresses will be transferred.

You may have many contacts in your Gmail directory and you find it unnecessary to export all of them to Outlook. Something that can help you is create a separate list with the contacts you are interested in transferring.

You can also enter Gmail, locate the Contacts icon and select the addresses that interest you. Then you can click Export and confirm the action. If you are going to export a selected list of addresses, you must bear in mind that you should not modify the option of selected contacts.

On the other hand, if you have classified your contacts with labels, you can save this information in an external file to be used in the transfer. For this, you just have to choose the label of the desired group and export them.

One of the most common reasons for this error has to do with the number of contacts you want to export. If the number of addresses exceeds 2000 contacts, Gmail will not allow this action. However, there are several options to solve this problem.

An alternative is to export less than the cap that Gmail has set. Another way is to use a CSV file in Excel that allows you to keep all your contacts and transfer them to Outlook.