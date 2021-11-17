Despite digital advances and growing confidence in the digital economy, one of the main myths surrounding crypto is that they are unsafe, which is totally false because cryptocurrencies “per se“ they are a security-based concept. Through technology blockchain, the operations are traceable, transparent, secure and immutable. Now, several of these factors have to be aligned for the safety principle to be met.

Although there are multiple characteristics to evaluate before opting for a crypto, it is not a daunting or impossible task and it can be as simple as choosing an ice cream flavor.

In the first instance, users looking to buy these digital currencies must understand that these instruments fall under the name of “risk investment”, so it is recommended not to deposit more money than you are willing to lose. The bet has opportunities and risks, this point must be clear. And although there is no magic formula to know how much the asset’s value will grow or fall, the key is to research the project to invest and follow the most basic premise of business: buy low, wait and sell high.

In order to make the best decision it is important to be well informed. Information is power and the crypto world is no exception.

The new is scary, but the cloudy is terrifying

Some people are wary of cryptocurrencies, particularly the newly created ones. An easy way to detect if it is a possible scam is that ‘if it is too good to be true, it probably is not’.

Not everything is bitcoin and this currency is not the only opportunity to make an interesting investment. A new cryptocurrency with a good project, but especially with a solid team behind it, can give wonderful results.

The recent case of a cryptocurrency inspired by a series, and that ended up being a great scam, is just an example of what should not be done, because although the furor over the series was a factor that generated trust and interest, the person or people behind the currency are anonymous and the project itself has no support whatsoever.

Distrust of the crypto world is based on three factors. Bad publicity first. Banks and governments are advertising cryptocurrencies badly because they cannot control them, at least today. Although they are in the process of regulating them.