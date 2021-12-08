The main objective of the Facebook platform is to promote interaction between users who are active in said social network. Therefore, considering the millions of mentions, publications, comments and reactions that are made at every moment, it is logical that some of these interactions are not entirely desired or welcome. For this reason, Facebook provides each user with tools to filter this content before it is displayed in their biography.

What data is stored in the ‘Biography review’ section?

By default, when a person who is not on your Facebook friends list tags you or mentions you in a publication, the social network platform sends you a request to approve or deny it to be shown in your biography. By activating the ‘Bio review’ function, you can manage a series of data that is stored in this section so that it is not displayed in your bio unless you want to.

Disallowed labels from other people

Once you have activated the ‘Review of biography’ of your Facebook profile, the publications in which your friends tag you, even if it is one of the list of favorite friends, will be stored in this section. Therefore, until you approve the label in question, the post will not show on your profile.

However, even though the tags are stored in this section and are not displayed on your profile until you approve it; the post containing the particular tag if will be displayed in the news section from your profile, in the Facebook search and in the news section of your friends on the platform.

Spam mentions

This is another of the data that is stored in the ‘Biography Review’ of your account; Therefore, after activating the function, the mentions that other users make about your profile in the account will not be shown in your biography until your approval.

You should bear in mind that even when these mentions are not shown on your profile, they can be visible from the Facebook news section. So that your friends on the platform can see the mention and interact with it without limitations, even if you have not approved the mention.

Where is the ‘Bio Review’ located and how to access it from any device?

The process to activate the configuration option of the ‘Biography review’ of your account, depends on the device you want to use to achieve it. In each case, it will only be necessary that you have a stable internet connection that you have access to your Facebook account.

With your Android or iOS mobile application

The interface of the Facebook application is the same on iOS and Android devices, so the process on both devices is the same. First, you will have to log in to your mobile application and tap on the icon of the three horizontal lines to access the application menu. This icon is at the top of the window on Android, and at the bottom of the window on iOS.

Now, you will have to scroll to the end of this window to select the option for ‘Settings and Privacy’ and then you will have to tap on the ‘Settings’ box. You will be redirected to an options panel where you will have to locate the section identified as ‘Public and visibility’ to select the ‘Profile and labeling’ box.

Within this section, you must go to the ‘Review’ section and touch the one called ‘Review the publications in which you were tagged before they are added to your profile’. You will only have to check this box and the function in question To manage the mentions or labels that your friends make about your account on Facebook, it will start working.

First, you will have to log into your account from the facebook website and select the icon corresponding to ‘Account’, in the upper right part of the window. This way you will have access to a menu of options, in which you must click on the one identified as ‘Settings and Privacy’.

Then, within this section, you must select the box corresponding to ‘Configuration’ and in the left panel that will open, you will have to click on the ‘Profile and Labeling’ section. There, you will have to go to the ‘Review’ section and identify the box for ‘Review the publications in which you are tagged before they are displayed on your profile’.

Once there, tap on the ‘Edit’ option and activate the box so that the ‘Bio Review’ feature begins managing your bio’s mentions and tags. The settings are saved immediately and you can use the Facebook platform normally.

How can you accept that one of these posts appears in your bio?

Once you have activated the ‘Bio Review’ feature on your Facebook, when you are tagged or mentioned in a new post, you will receive a notification in your mailbox. So you can tap on it to approve or deny that a particular post appears on your profile.

Remember that this function does not act as an impediment for someone to publish on your wall, but that the publications in question will appear in the news section of your account and that of whoever tagged you, as well as that of their friends. But if you approve, it will show up in your bio in a conventional way.

On the other hand also you can reconfigure the ‘Review of your bio’ and uncheck the corresponding box. That way, you won’t have to worry about accepting which posts are shown and which aren’t.