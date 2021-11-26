If you want to protect your data, we recommend that you activate the encrypted backups of your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Backups are something essential that is more important than many of us value. In our devices we store a lot of important information that we do not want to be erased, so having a current backup is very important. And today we are going to teach you encrypt these backups to prevent anyone from stealing your information.

Encrypt iPhone and iPad backups

In an encrypted backup, more data is saved from our iPhone or iPad than in an unencrypted backup. Although most of us use iCloud, and these backups are already encrypted, it is advisable to make a backup copy on our Mac from time to time. These are the steps you must follow:

Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac with a Lightning or USB-C cable. Open Finder. Select your device in the sidebar. On the General> Backups tab, check the box next to Encrypt local backup. Enter and verify a password that protects the backup. Optionally, you can check the Remember this password box on my keychain. Click Set password.

Encrypt macOS and Time Machine backups

The best way to back up macOS is using Time Machine, since it is integrated with the system. The usual thing is to use an external hard drive, so that the copy is made automatically when it is connected. To encrypt your macOS backups, you must follow these steps:

Open System Preferences> Time Machine. Click Select Disk. Select the drive you want to use for Time Machine backups. Make sure the checkbox next to Encrypt backups is checked. Click Have Disk. Enter and verify the password. Click Encrypt disk. Wait for macOS to have the drive ready, then you will have the first encrypted backup copy.

You have already learned make encrypted backups of your devices, and it is highly recommended to have it activated. They are just a few simple steps, and all your information will be protected.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe