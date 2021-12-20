How to enable remote access to Plex without paying for Plex Pass

How to configure Plex to enter from the Internet

This function will allow us connect to our Plex server from anywheresimply by having access to the Internet. We will not have to pay anything additional and it is an option that undoubtedly expands the possibilities of only limiting ourselves to having access from the local network. You have to follow a series of steps that we are going to show.

Enable remote access

In order to use this feature and access Plex remotely, the first thing we have to do is enable it. We have to install the application on the computer, on a NAS or whatever device, and then enter the section of Setting, Settings, we are going to Server and we entered Remote access. This is where we are going to enable and configure this feature.

The next thing we have to do is configure the port. This will allow us to actually enable remote access. By default, Plex will use as private port 32400. This port cannot be changed. Now, what we can change is the public port, the external one, through which we can connect.

We can simply configure the same port and in this way not have to open another port on the router to have this function. In addition, in case our router is compatible with the protocols NAT-PMP or UPnP, we would not have to open the port on the router to be able to access.

If we had to open ports on the router, we will have to enter the configuration. Generally we can enter through the gateway 192.168.1.1, but in some models it is different. To find out what it is, we have to enter Start, Command Prompt and run ipconfig. There it will show us a series of data, among which we will see the default gateway. In this way we can open the ports within the router configuration, which will depend on the model.

Once this is done, Plex itself will tell us that it is ready and that we can connect from the outside. Everything should work correctly and have this functionality. We also have the possibility to choose the public port manually, it does not have to be TCP port 32400, but we can choose any, in order to have a little more security and go “unnoticed”.

Configure the client to connect from outside

The next thing we have to do is configure the client to be able to connect from outside the network. Plex requires that everything be centralized and linked to the user account. This will allow us to connect to our server and thus access all content, without the need to remember any IP address, or domain or port. Currently we have desktop applications for the Windows operating system, which will ask us to enter the username and password of our Plex account, and it will automatically work through the Internet to reproduce the content.

We can also do this through the Applications for iOS or Android mobiles, but if we do not have a Plex Pass, we will not be able to use video streaming on mobile devices for more than 1 minute. The only possibility we can have is to connect via VPN to the NAS server or our local network, and later use the application. In local, the application will work unlimitedly, but if the streaming is through the Internet, only with Plex Pass is it possible to do so.

Another way to see our content is by accessing directly in the Url https://plex.tv/web. Both on the web and in the application, we can see that our server appears directly and we can access it and see all the content, although indirectly. It is a fully functional feature, although it must be borne in mind that the experience to watch a video may not be the same as if we do it from the local network. Everything will depend on the upload speed of the server and the download speed of the client. It is logical, since if we have a bad connection we will not be able to reproduce the videos in good quality.

Why access the server remotely

We have explained how we can access Plex remotely and view all the content. However, you may be wondering what this feature is really for or how it improves to, for example, storing videos directly in a memory.

One of the reasons is the ease to be able to access centralized content on a single device, from multiple computers. Let’s say that we are traveling, that we carry a mobile phone and a laptop. We want to watch our favorite movies or series and we have a Plex server set up at home. We will be able to access that content from anywhere, just by having an Internet connection, and also from any device.

This will prevent us from having to accumulate many video files in the memory of the mobile phone or on the computer. We are going to access all that content from remotely, without having to consume memory. We are only going to occupy space on the equipment that we use as a server, which can be a NAS, a computer or any other. Therefore, accessing Plex remotely is a very interesting option. Although normally users use it to enter from devices on the local network, and in fact this is how it will work best, it is still another alternative to watch series and movies from anywhere, simply by having an Internet connection.

In short, we have explained in this article how we can connect remotely to Plex without having to pay for Plex Pass, as long as you do not use the mobile apps from outside your local network. We have seen that it is also possible for free and you simply have to configure it correctly. We can do this both from the application and from the URL to enter the configuration. We will have access to all the content stored on the server, no matter where we are or from which computer we connect.