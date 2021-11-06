In addition, you will have several methods depending on the version of MacOS.

In the long history of the Mac, there have been many changes during its development, although some essences of the device have endured throughout the years. One of them is the way it lights up when you press the button, emitting a kind of chime when the Apple logo appears on the screen. If you want it, we tell you the way enable (or disable) startup sound on Mac.

Like the illuminated apple icon on the lid of the notebooks, it is a default option and feature of the Mac that was no longer available as of the 2016 MacBook Pros, although on devices compatible with Big Sur onwards it will return. to have included by grace of macOS. However, for the rest of the copies, there is also another way to activate it and that we are going to tell you next.

How to activate this sound when starting the Mac with Terminal

There came a time when Apple got tired of this ringing sound, that’s why it removed it from all computers until it thought about putting it back as an option, since many users did not like that drastic decision. The first method that we are going to show you works for any version of any Mac you have. It is a very simple process and it only takes 5 minutes, which takes to open the Terminal program and enter a couple of commands. We are going step by step so that you can see it clearly:

Enter in the Terminal program through the Finder or Launchpad. Next, enter the command “sudo nvram BootAudio =% 01“and simply to turn the computer back on, you should be able to hear the characteristic sound. And if you want disable it because you got tired or just wanted to do a test, you just have to enter the command “sudo nvram BootAudio =% 00“. In both cases, press Intro and enter your user password if necessary.

It is a small mistake on the part of Apple, but it is still available to put the start-up sound, even in those models in which this sound was eliminated, such as the 2016 or 2020 MacBook Pro.

How to enable the startup sound from macOS

We have already given you a small hint at the beginning of this article, but there is a much simpler method with which it is not necessary to open any program or put any command. However, your Mac requires a minimum version of macOS Big Sur for this sound or a higher edition. In fact, from these versions it is already activated by default, so it only remains to deactivate it if it bothers you.

It’s very simple to do, as it essentially relies on using the sound preferences to turn the startup sound on or off, which is the slight beep. To do this, you just have to do the following steps:

Select the Apple menu from the menu bar at the top of the screen. Inside that little window, search and open “System preferences“and then click on the section”Sound“. Right on the panel of “Sound effects“, use the settings”Play sound on startup“to enable or disable the startup sound. At that point the change has already been made, so the next time you turn your Mac off and on, the sound will already be on or off.

With these methods that we have provided, you will have everything you need to have this ringtone available. Whichever Mac and macOS you use, you may hear a startup sound shortly after pressing the power button to turn on your Mac.

