We explain how to do it and the reasons why it is important to do this on your computer periodically.

The world of the internet has such an unknown operation that it is difficult to understand everything it is capable of doing. We, the users, only see one layer of the many behind it to give us all the information we ask for. However, there are things you should know for your own good, such as the fact that flush DNS cache on your Mac.

We are going to explain how this component works when you browse the internet and the reasons why it is important to empty it every time you use the browser. As well as facilitating faster navigation, it can cause numerous errors. Thus, by the way, you help improve your privacy on macOS.

What is DNS for and why should you delete it?

DNS as such (domain name system) is associated with devices connected to IP networks, like an internet connection. Its primary function is to translate intelligible names into identifiers associated with computers connected to the internet. In this way, when you surf the net, it translates the IP address associated with each domain or web page.

Although everything sounds like Chinese to you, it is a totally necessary process to access all the websites you click. The IP address of each domain allows you to connect with the servers of the same, but the browser needs to know the address and translate it in order to enter. It is something that is not seen in the search bar, since only the domain appears, for example ipadizate.com.

That’s where DNS comes in, offering the service of converting the domain into the assigned IP address. The browser asks the DNS and it responds immediately so that it has access to the web.

With this clear, it is necessary to know the role that the DNS cache plays. It is a management that the Mac does to temporarily save that IP address, thus saving asking every time you want to enter a website. What’s more, it creates a list of the most recent responses you have received from the DNS service.

This causes a faster browsing and shorter loading times when entering and leaving the domains. The problem comes when there is obsolete information in that list because an IP address has been changed without prior notice or due to a change in the DNS itself. The cache is usually updated and regenerates the new information, but there is also room for mistakes, preventing you from accessing any web page.

How to empty the DNS cache of our Mac

If you have encountered this problem, it is best to empty that cache so that you can re-enter any page without impediments. It is an unconstrained error, which means that it can occur both in macOS Monterey, Big Sur, Catalina, Mojave or any other version.

The luck is that in all versions the same method prevails, so it will be very easy to implement the flushing of the DNS cache. Follow these steps to complete the process:

From your Mac, open the Terminal program, which you can find on the LaunchPad. When the command window appears, you have to write a line to run and perform this action. To facilitate the process, we leave it to you to copy it directly into the program: “sudo dscacheutil -flushcache; sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder“. Check that no letter or sign is missing. Then hit enter on your keyboard. He will surely ask you for the password of your user on Mac to complete the process. Write it down and press enter again.

When the process completes successfully, they will have deleted all the resolutions of the DNS service. The browser will have to ask for the IP addresses again, but it will serve so that the list generated again by the Mac is updated and there are no access errors. There are certain third-party apps that allow it to be done automatically by pressing a simple button, but this method saves the step of downloading an external app.

