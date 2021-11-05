How to edit PDF on iPhone without having to install apps

At first, you may think that all these changes that can be made on PDF files are only on those that are stored in iCloud. but it is certainly not like that. Keep in mind that numerous cloud services can be connected to the Files app, such as Google Drive or OneDrive.

But it cannot be limited only to adding phrases, but it can also be edited that is visual. By this we refer mainly to changes in the position of the different parts of a document, but also to add new content with a simple photograph. All of this is possible without installing third-party applications and gives you a lot of flexibility when editing PDF documents. In this way, there are many utilities that are offered with tools that are totally native.

On a daily basis, there are many PDF documents that you have to edit, either at work or in the field of education. Editing them is a priori somewhat complicated, since it is a format that does not support editing as they have explained to us on numerous occasions. But the truth is that there are ways to edit them comfortably. In the App Store you can find many applications to do it and make annotations or fill in different documents, but on the iPhone or iPad itself, editing can be done in a basic and simple way.

In all these services you can finish doing this edition in the files that you have available. In this way Apple does not close at any time to third-party services, which is ultimately what most interests any user who does not want to have different third-party applications installed on their iPhone or iPad.

What you can do when editing a document

As we have previously commented, there are many tasks that can be carried out when opening the editing options of PDF documents. It stands out above all to add new pages that have to be interleaved. In this case, you can find some web pages that allow you to carry out this operation, which a priori is quite simple. In this sense, it is not limited only to documents or images that you have in iCloud, but can also be scanned by taking a simple photograph.

This is also in addition to the design editing by being able to rotate the images to the left or right. But also to be able to fill in some specific forms, you can add text and also geometric figures. That is, the edition is very visual but you cannot modify text as such that it is already written as if it were a note or a Pages file. But as we have commented previously, it is an edition that may be sufficient for most users.

Add new pages

In a specific document, new pages can be inserted in a PDF document in a very easy way. In this case, they can be obtained from the photographic gallery, from the file manager and also by performing a scan. The latter can be the most comfortable, since easily by opening the iPhone or iPad camera you can have a sheet included that you have been able to forget to digitize. On other systems, you must use specific programs to be able to merge several pages, which is not the most appropriate. In order to carry out this process, the following steps can be followed on both computers:

Open the PDF document you want to edit in the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.

Drag from the left side towards the center of the screen to open a preview of all the pages in the document.

Go here to the page on which you want to make a change by adding a new page below.

Click on the three points that you will see in the preview.

Choose the option ‘Insert blank page’, ‘Insert from file’ or ‘Scan pages’.

As you can see among the options there are interesting ways to add new pages. Adding a blank one may not make much sense, but we are thinking of an iPad it may make sense since you can quickly take notes this way on a sheet that is new. In this same menu you can also choose to delete a specific page.

Rotate the different pages

Another option that you will be able to find in editing PDF documents is to rotate the pages that you are going to find. In this way, if you get a document that is not already in a comfortable position to read, you can edit it. You just have to go through the different steps on your iPhone or iPad:

Open the PDF document you want to edit in the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.

Drag from the left side towards the center of the screen to open a preview of all the pages in the document.

Go here to the page on which you want to make the corresponding turn.

Click on the three dots above the preview.

Click on ‘Turn left’ or ‘Turn right’.

At the moment, all the changes that you have made in Files will be saved, the document being completely replaced. You can now share it with anyone and they will see the changes applied with the modifications you have made.

Add marks or annotations

Another action that can be carried out when editing a PDF file on an iPhone or iPad is to make annotations. This is ideal if you want to enter a text box, for example, to fill in fields in a form that has come to you in this type of format. This is also in addition to being able to introduce other geometric shapes to indicate specific parts of the document or to be able to highlight it with different colors. To be able to carry out this edition, you simply have to carry out the following steps:

Open the PDF document you want to edit in the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.

Position yourself on the specific page where you want to edit.

In the upper right corner click on the pencil with a roundness.

At the bottom you will find a palette with all the tools you have at your disposal to take notes.

If you click on ‘+’ you will find options to enter text and also geometric shapes. You can adjust it with your fingers on the screen of the iPhone or iPad. This will give you the most personalized experience possible.