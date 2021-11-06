If after upgrading to Windows 11, something does not work correctly or you simply want to start from 0, you can format it without using a Bootable USB. We teach you how you can do it in a very simple, through a built-in operating system option.
How to reset your Windows 11 PC
Unlike old versions like Windows 7, currently no longer necessary record a USB with Windows to format. We can do it in a simple way from a section of its configuration. It should be noted that this method is only valid if the PC can to access to Windows. In case you cannot do it, you will have to resort to formatting classic from a bootable USB or DVD.
Once this detail is clarified, we will teach you how to do it in a guided and simple way with these simple Steps:
- We open Settings, and look for the section of Recovery where is the option to reset our computer.
- We will see different options in this section. Click on Reset the computer, which is the option that interests us.
- We will have two options, and here each one must think about what they want to do. If you want to format your computer without losing important files, select the option Keep my files. If we want a totally clean installation we select Remove all.
- It will ask us what way we will use to format the equipment. We have the option of Cloud download in which it downloads an image of the latest version of Windows and restores the computer with it. We also have the option of Local reinstallation where it does it without the need for internet. We recommend the Cloud Download option to to avoid problems, although if you do not have an internet connection at that time you can choose the other option.
- Finally, it will ask us to confirm if we want to continue with the Windows reset process. If you have a laptop, we recommend keeping it connected to the electricity grid during the process. Once we have everything ready, we click on Restore.
- Now we will only have expect for Windows to do its job. Depending on the performance of the computer, it may take even more than 1 hour in reestablishing our team. Once finished, the screen of initial setup (OOBE) and we can start to configure it again.