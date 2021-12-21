With SecondScreen you can adjust the resolution easily and in a few seconds.

If you have one tablet that supports the video output via HDMI, you may have noticed that when connecting it to the TV, the video is stretched. This happens because most tablets on the market have a video format based on 4: 3 or 16:10, some resolutions with this format would be 600×480 (4: 3) and 1024×1600 (16:10), this causes that When connecting them to the HDMI input of our television, with 16: 9 format, the video has to be scaled and deform to fit the television frames.

With the help of SecondScreen, and permissions root we can adjust the resolution of the video output that our device will broadcast through HDMI or Chromecast. Tell you also, which developer has played a bit with the name of the application in order to win in downloads, but at no time will this application allow us to use our TV as an extended desktop for our Android, that is, you will see the same thing on both devices, it will not function as a second screen to work on distinctly from that of the device.

Setting up SecondScreen

The first thing we should do is download and install SecondScreen from Google PlayOnce downloaded, the next thing to do is open it and start configuring it. In the upper bar you will find a button to add profiles, so we can configure different profiles, each corresponding to a different television, if necessary. Inside the profile settings We can configure the resolution of the video output as the first option, the most recommended is 1080p or 720p.

The next option that appears is the density of pixels, this will allow us to configure the size of the interface of our device When it is connected by HDMI or by Chromecast, the higher the density, the smaller the interface, for large TVs it is more recommended low densities and for medium or small TVs quite the opposite.

To finish, I want to highlight a couple of options that the application also has and I consider very useful. You have the possibility of force rotation to landscape mode so that we are not rotating every time we turn the device to have activated mirroring, also has the possibility to automatically activate Wi-Fi or Bluetoth When we connect our device to HDMI or Chromecast and finally, the function of force web browsing in desktop mode for the Chrome browser, for a PC-style experience.

