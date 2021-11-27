One UI is in many ways a complete layer packed with all sorts of features and customizations, but in this respect it falls a bit short compared to its competitors. Basically, because in the case of Samsung mobile phones, the option to duplicate apps it is quite different from what we were expecting.

Therefore, it is time to see exactly what Samsung Galaxy smartphones offer us. to clone the apps that we have installed on the phone. Although, we will also give you other methods so that you can fully meet this objective.

One of them is Samsung ’s One UI, with which, through a function, which may be somewhat hidden for many, we will be able to duplicate some of the apps on our smartphone. Although it is not as complete as in other layers of software as we will see later. For this reason, in this sense, the Korean manufacturer’s software lags somewhat behind if we compare it with other layers such as MIUI or OxygenOS.

Although the tool is included in the terminal software itself under the name ‘Dual Messenger’, that is, it is not from Android, the truth is that its name already suggests that it is precisely the function we were looking for. This functionality is intended to create parallel applications of apps and messaging services.

Therefore, the possibilities that it offers us are somewhat limited with respect to other solutions that we will see later, and that we could find in the other two layers that we mentioned earlier. Specifically, this tool is only responsible for duplicate messaging apps on Samsung. If in your case you are only looking for this, you are in luck. To do this, you must follow the following steps on your Galaxy phone:

The first thing you should do is open the system settings and then enter the Advanced settings section. Then look for the option ‘Dual Messenger‘. Your description will confirm your purpose: Log in to a second account of your favorite social media applications (including apps like WhatsApp). After this, activate the switch of those apps that you want to clone on a Samsung mobile.

Finally, you should know that the duplicate app will be displayed from that moment on the home screen of your phone. To know what the clone application is, it will have an indicator with which it differs from the original version.

Can more users be created?

If you are looking for an option without resorting to any type of application or external help to create a second space, either for your work or studies, on your Samsung phone, the truth is that you will not find this possibility. In the smartphones of the South Korean manufacturer we only find the possibility of having different accounts, such as Google, or the ‘Dual Messenger’ tool.

Outside of these two options, we will have no other possibility to add several users to the same Galaxy smartphone of the company. That is, we will not have the possibility of creating another space similar to our phone. Instead, we will have the option to use the function of One UI Secure Folder.

It will not be exactly the same, but it will help us to add accounts or applications. In it, we can store more private information. To configure it we must go to Settings> Biometrics and security> Secure Folder> Accept and enter both our Samsung account and the password. In addition, we must choose the unlocking method for each time we want to access it.

Use apps

We have already seen that the option that One UI offers us Samsung phones are somewhat short, so we will have no choice but to use other applications, which we find free on Google Play, to be able to duplicate applications on the mobile.

Island

The first of the tools that we bring you to duplicate apps on Samsung it’s Island. We are facing one of the last to be developed and to reach the Google application store. This includes the possibility of creating clones of apps so that we can run two sessions of the same application completely simultaneously.

However, the main difference of this software compared to the rest of the tools that we will show you below is that this app creates a workspace where the applications that have been duplicated will be installed and run. Therefore, it is one of the best options in case we want to separate two spaces.

Cloner App

This app is somewhat less known, but the truth is that it will be just as useful as Parallel Space is App Cloner. However, this software was removed from Google Play. Despite this, the app continues to be maintained by its developer, still having frequent updates. So we can download it via APKMirror.

App Cloner will let us create completely independent copies of the applications we select. Of course, we must bear in mind that not all of them can be cloned, although the most popular ones such as Facebook messaging services or other social networks will leave us.

When we first open this tool, the complete list of apps installed on the Samsung Galaxy will appear. By clicking on one of them, we can choose the option to clone it.

Parallel Space

Finally, we bring you one of the most popular tools for cloning apps, which is called Parallel Space. This software will allow us both to manage several accounts in the same app as well as the simple fact of customizing the appearance of the apps that will be duplicated on the phone, so that we can differentiate them from the original.

Therefore, this option will leave us create parallel applications from several different apps, among them some popular ones like WhatsApp, Telegram or Instagram. To do this, we will only have to access the app after downloading it from Google Play and granting it the necessary permissions. Finally, we will have to select the applications that we want to clone on the Samsung. When the cloning process is finished, the app will allow us to log into the secondary application.