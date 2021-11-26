As we said, one of the ways to verify that the charging port is still managing energy to our mobile phone is by plugging it into the power. But, the truth is that this is a drawer error that we should not make. In addition, it could be your own mobile device that alerts you with a notification that you do not connect any type of charger to your phone. Basically, because plugging in a power supply could cause not only the port, but all the internal components of the phone to break down, in case more water had entered the device than necessary.

There are many users who, as soon as they get their phone wet, check if your smartphone’s USB still works . However, we are going to give you a series of recommendations of what you should carry out to try to verify that it works or try to solve it, since the remedy could be much worse than the fix that we had thought or read.

In addition, if we do not act in the best way at that time, we could have to go directly to a technical service, since the terminal will never charge again because the USB port of the mobile has been completely broken because of the water. Luckily, there are several tips that will lead us to dry this component of our phone so that we can continue to charge the smartphone normally. Although, what is clear is that, if you have some type of protection against water like IP68, this problem will be much less.

Do not shake the mobile

It may also come to mind to reach shake or shake the phone in order to make it release the liquid that has entered its interior. But, once again we would be doing a totally wrong action. The best posture for the phone will be to stand it up, that is, hold it in such a way that the liquid starts to drain downwards. So we should not let it be completely perched on a surface, as it would be more difficult to get the water to come out by itself. Although, there is also the way to dry it on our own, as we will explain later.

No rice and heat

The mythical rice trick to dry a mobile that has been wet will not always be the ideal. More than anything, because the rice could enter through this same port, obstructing it. So, the only thing we would achieve in this case would be to break it completely when we could have had a perfect opportunity to recover the USB of the smartphone. Therefore, we do not recommend trying this trick for your phone. In case your smartphone warns you that it has detected humidity, we will have other options not to submerge the phone in rice.

What’s more, you should not apply heat to the port, either using dryers, stoves or even microwaves or ovens. This is because cell phones have electronic circuits that could be damaged if exposed to a high heat source.

Clean your port

Everything will depend on whether it has been completely wet or not. Therefore, if in your case it has been completely wet, including the port, the first thing we should do as soon as we pick it up is to try to dry the mobile port completely so that there are no drops anywhere on our mobile phone. Looking at the ends of the screen and all the areas that make up the mobile. Although, we will have to take the battery connector as an indispensable point, through which it will receive the current.

Then, to do this cleaning or drying, we recommend that you take into account some of these tricks that may work perfectly.

Compressed air spray

Many will think that by blowing we can get to dry the USB charging port on our own, but we are wrong, since by expelling air from our mouth we would be helping to increase its humidity, since we would be sending particles of our saliva. Therefore, the best option will be to use compressed air using a spray. This method will also help us in case there is dirt inside. In addition to the fact that you will have to forget about using any type of swab, as we could also damage its interior, so we will only have to use this spray pointing to the interior of the port in order for this air to completely dry the device.

With a dehumidifier

This will help us to speed up drying as much as possible. And it is that, at use a dehumidifier or an air conditioning in absorption mode, we can remove any remaining moisture inside. It will be enough to put the phone nearby for between 12 and 24 hours. Once that time has passed, the terminal should be completely dry.

So now we could try to charge the mobile device and check if it has worked. In a large number of cases, the phone will charge without any problems, although it will depend on whether the water has affected our smartphone to a greater or lesser extent.

Still detecting moisture?

There are many terminals that come today with a humidity sensor that will notify us in case there is water inside the port. Therefore, if the previous methods have not helped you to solve this problem, we will have to go to these methods in which they will no longer depend so much on us.

Be patient

As much as we try to dry the device with paper at full speed, clean the holes and even put it in rice, we will not be able to be sure that the mobile is completely dry until a few hours pass. Depending on the time it has been in contact with water, it will need more or less time, although with a few drops it is possible that just one hour will be enough.

Although if your smartphone has been fully submerged, we recommend wait at least 5 hours to try to charge your smartphone. In addition, it is convenient to leave it at home in a dry area so that it finishes eliminating all liquids through evaporation.

Let it dry on its own

In most cases, when the phone gets wet, one of the first steps that will be almost instinctive will be to run to dry it outside. To do this, the best thing to do is to take a kitchen towel or a napkin that is super absorbent enough to remove all the drops and other water that the phone could have in its different slots.

But the truth is that it will not always work. Therefore, we will have no other option that will dry itself in a totally natural way without us doing anything about it. Well yes, place it vertically so that the water comes out of the charging port of the mobile.

Extra options

In case of extreme need, we could carefully introduce a piece of toilet or kitchen paper, since they will serve to absorb a good part of the water. Although yes, we will have to put aside the attempt to insert any utensil that could damage it into the USB port, since we could be left without the possibility of recharging the smartphone.

For this reason, the best option will be to use will be the use of anti-humidity balls. They will surely sound familiar to you, since they are usually found in shoe boxes, for example. Therefore, we should try to get hold of these balls and put them in an airtight bag next to the wet phone.