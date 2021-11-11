Although today it is frequent consume online videos, we still have those who choose, from time to time, to download videos for save them on your mobile or computer. And it is that sometimes a video disappears from YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. Either because its author has deleted or hidden it or because those platforms they have deleted it for different reasons. To avoid these surprises, what better way than downloading videos from YouTube or other platforms.

We propose four examples of how much you can achieve by download videos from your PC or Mac with Windows or macOS. A quick and convenient way to collect good videos for save, share or enjoy them wherever you want, even if you don’t have a connection at the time.

Open Video Downloader

What started as a simple graphical interface to use youtube-dl It has become one of the best applications to download videos from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, among other sources. Employing youtube-dl to do all the work, Open Video Downloader allows you to add links to download the videos easily and comfortably.

Among other things, you can choose whether to save video and audio or just one of the two. also can decide the resolution, the save format, paste multiple links at once to download up to 32 videos simultaneously, etc. It is even possible to configure the app so that it closes when finishing its tasks or to do the same with the computer. And lets download single videos or playlists whole.

Otherwise, Open Video Downloader claims to be compatible with over 1,000 different services, beyond the most popular ones: YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, etc. And the best part is that it is free and available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

ClipGrab

Another good option to download videos from Windows and macOS is ClipGrab. Formerly used youtube-dl but now use yt-dlp. For the user, the important thing is that it is used to download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Facebook, etc. Just have to put the video link and wait for the app to detect it.

As usual, if the video is available in several resolutions, you can choose the one you like the most (HD or 720p, Full HD or 1080p, 4K or 2160p). But, in addition, you can select a download or conversion format, such as MP4 or WMV for video or MP3 for audio.

Free and compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux, ClipGrab incorporates your own search engine for you to find videos from YouTube instead of in the browser. So you can speed up the task of downloading videos by searching for them in the application itself.

4K Video Downloader

Paste and download. As simple as that. 4K Video Downloader is another great video downloader for Windows and macOS that allows you to work with multiple files at the same time. When pasting the link, you will see a preview and practical information such as duration, size and resolution default.

Its main asset is the support for downloading YouTube videos. Single videos, channels and playlists. Of the pull. You can also download subtitles of videos, more and more frequent. You can even save videos marked as private.

But there is more. 4K Video Downloader It can also be used to get videos from Vimeo, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, DailyMotion, Twitch and others. That and SoundCloud audio and the like.

The free version of this app is limited to 30 videos per day, 10 videos per list, 5 videos per channel and a simultaneous download. If you want to squeeze more downloads, you can get one of the paid versions.