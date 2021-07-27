How to download TikTok videos on mobile and computer

Downloading videos from TikTok to watch them whenever you want is much easier than you think. </p><div>

TikTok has become one of the best options to watch videos online, becoming one of the alternatives to YouTube for lovers of short clips, but fun. And if you are a user of this platform, surely you have already shared a video with your friends.

But, What if you want to download TikTok videos to watch later? Well, it is very easy, you can do it in very few steps. And in this article we will tell you how can you do it from your computer or your smartphone, so keep reading to the end.

How to download TikTok videos from your smartphone

TikTok offers a download button built into your Android and iOS apps. This instantly saves the video you’re watching to your phone’s local storage, so you can watch it whenever you want. To do so, you will only have to comply with the following steps:

Opens the TikTok app on your mobile, and if you haven’t done so yet, log in with your account. The download option will only work if you are logged in.

on your mobile, and if you haven’t done so yet, log in with your account. The download option will only work if you are logged in. Then go up the video you want to save, and click on it to pause it.

and click on it to pause it. Now, on the right side of the video, you will see various quick action buttons, including Like, Comments and Share.

including Like, Comments and Share. The function to download the clip is under the Share button. Just click on the option and then select Save video.

The application will start downloading the video and will display a carousel of links to share on the main social networks and forward the file immediately.

Since the video is saved in the gallery of your device, you can share it whenever you want.

You should also keep in mind that when you share a video from TikTok, the application automatically send it as a file rather than as a link. So you don’t have to manually hit the Save as video button if you just want to forward it from a messaging or social media app.

How to download TikTok videos from your computer

Unlike what happens with the mobile app, the TikTok download option not available on PC or Mac, however, all is not lost. In this case, you will have to use a third-party service to download any video from the platform. And these are our recommendations for you:

Download videos from TikTok to your PC using SSSTikTok

While it is true that there are several websites to choose from where you can download videos, but the simplest and most effective is SSSTikTok. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Open the SSSTikTok website on your computer from your favorite browser.

Now, the web version of TikTok in a separate window.

in a separate window. Next, grab the TikTok video link by clicking the button Share.

Select option Copy link.

Once you’ve copied the link, go to SSSTikTok and paste the URL into the box and click Download.

You can download it as a video or MP3 audio file.

The video will be stored in the folder downloads from your computer and you can see or share it whenever you want.

You can also use an extension for your web browser

Alternatively, you can also install a Google Chrome extension called Advanced Downloader for TikTok and avoid the copy and paste process. After downloading the extension, refresh the TikTok web page and you will notice that a download option has appeared below the Report option when hovering over a video. Simply select Download and the video will download to your computer.

Download | Advanced Downloader for TikTok

Now that you know how to download videos from the platform, you may be interested in knowing how you can remove them from your account quickly and easily.