How to download the Windows 11 beta safely

In accordance with Kaspersky, the company dedicated to computer security, currently Malware is distributed using a fake Windows 11 installer.

The security company says that an example of malware contained in a file called “86307_windows 11 build 21996.1 x64 + activator.exe” increased its file size to 1.75 GB using “a DLL file containing a lot of useless information” to create the illusion that it was a legitimate installation tool of Windows 11.

Kaspersky explains that opening the file runs a series of installers which resemble “a normal Windows installation wizard”, which include a license agreement stating “that I would also install some sponsoring software”. Which is true, this add-on software is malware and not a game or app, for example.

Kaspersky says that your security options like antivirus “They have already defeated several hundred infection attempts using similar schemes related to Windows 11“.

The company advises PC users who want to use Windows 11 before its official launch to join the Windows Insider program, which is currently the only legitimate way to install the operating system, instead of downloading suspicious files.

How to safely download Microsoft’s Windows 11 beta

If you want to have Windows 11 On your computer or other device you have to wait until the end of 2021 when the latest official version will be released. But, Microsoft is currently offering an official beta of Windows 11 that you can download so you will continue by following these simple steps:

1. To join the program Windows Insider, you need a Microsoft account. If you don’t have one, go to page Microsoft account, in this link and click on “Create a Microsoft account”. You can use an existing email address from Google, Yahoo, Outlook or another mail service, or create a new account using outlook.com or hotmail.com.

2. After creating your account Microsoft, go to the page of Windows Insider in this link , and click the Register button and log in with your Microsoft account.

Clever! you already know how to safely download the official beta of Windows 11 from Microsoft, so as not to install the fake version and fill your devices with malware.