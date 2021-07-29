Vaccination continues to advance in Mexico. Of course, at a much slower rate if we compare it with that of other countries. Despite this, the government is finally turning to technology to “facilitate” a historic vaccination campaign. In addition to providing registration via the internet, now it is also possible to download the COVID-19 vaccination certificate through the most popular messaging application in the world: WhatsApp.

The Health Secretary announced that all those who have already received the vaccine can download the certificate by WhatsApp. The Government has created a bot that automates the process, so that the intervention of humans by the aforementioned organism is not necessary.

You have two options to access the chat. The first is that on your smartphone you register the contact with the number 56 1713 0557 and then start the chat on WhatsApp. The other alternative is easier, since you just have to scan the QR code of WhatsApp that is presented in the image of the tweet lower:

Once inside the chat, you must start the conversation by typing “Hello” —without the quotation marks—. The bot will quickly answer you with the different functions it can perform. Including, of course, the possibility of downloading the vaccination certificate. You just have to write “Certificate” and then provide your curp. Later, they will ask you for your name, your date of birth, the vaccine you received and the number of doses.

If you have already been vaccinated, there will be no problem to find the last requested information, since these are specified in the file that they gave you after obtaining the vaccine. When the bot obtains all the information it requires, it will offer to download the COVID-19 vaccination certificate (option 2). As simple as that.

What is the COVID-19 vaccination certificate for? Although the measures in Mexico are not as strict as in other countries, it is not ruled out that some companies begin to request such a document from their employees. Obviously, this would have to happen when the majority of the population already has access to the vaccine. In the same way for to travel, since some airlines and countries make it a requirement to present this document.