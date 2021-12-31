The Epic Games Store We are already used to celebrating these dates in a big way. Since its foray into the market, the digital store has been characterized by offering free games in various seasons of the year. To celebrate Christmas and the New Year 2021, Epic kicked off their gifting season two weeks ago, but none had caused as much noise as today. Believe it or not, the last three sets of tomb Raider can be downloaded completely free on the Epic Games Store.

We refer, of course, to tomb Raider (2013), Rise of The Tomb Raider (2016) and Shadow of The Tomb Raider (2019). Three great games in one day, crazy. Be careful, because the three games can be downloaded for free in their more complete editions. That is, they include all their downloadable content.

Recall that the franchise, now under the control of Square Enix, made a triumphant return in 2013 in the form of a reboot. The reception of the game was quite positive both from the players and from the specialized press. And is that Lara Croft took a step to evolve and adapt to modern times.

Certainly, tomb Raider It took inspiration from other adventure titles already established in the market. Among them is Uncharted, Naughty Dog and PlayStation, which for many years was a benchmark thanks to the must-see journeys of Nathan Drake in search of treasures.

How to download the trilogy tomb Raider free

To download them for free you just have to go to the following link and click on all three games. On the individual page of each one you can find the button “Get” or “Add to cart”. If you choose the second option, do not forget to enter the cart to complete the “purchase” and add them to your library. Remember that they will be yours forever.

Without a doubt, it is a unique opportunity that you cannot miss. The promotion will remain active until January 6, 2022, but our recommendation is that you add them to your library as soon as possible.