Chromebook laptops, courtesy of Google, are a fairly practical and versatile tool at a low cost. Although it does not have the power of other laptops, it does offer useful options to meet the basic needs of all users, such as word processing. Learn how to download and install OpenOffice on Chromebook correctly.

This suite of office applications is ideal for Chromebook Linux systems, as it has tools for any type of document and it takes up little storage space compared to other office packages. Find out everything you need to do to get OpenOffice on your Chromebook.

What resources are required to install OpenOffice on Linux?

The OpenOffice application suite It is one of the best alternatives for a word processor on any computer. It has tools for working with documents, spreadsheets, presentations, digital drawings, databases, and equations. Also, its requirements are quite accessible for all operating systems.

On Linux, the minimum requirements to install OpenOffice start with 800MB of available space on local storage computer and 512 MB of RAM memory. In addition, you must have a screen resolution of 1024 x 768 (at least). All Chromebook laptops easily meet these requirements.

However, it is important that the Chromebook has the Linux system enabled, as only then can it be compatible with OpenOffice. There is no version of this program intended directly for Chrome OS, so you must use the secondary operating system of your Chromebook, Linux, to install this office application.

What are the Linux versions that have the ‘Linux Beta’ version available?

It should be noted that not all Chromebooks have ‘Linux’ functionality installed by default. Depending on the version of Chromebook you have, you must check if it includes ‘Linux Beta’ before proceeding to install OpenOffice. In case your laptop does not include this option, you can install Linux manually.

Chromebooks that have ‘Linux Beta’ are those versions from 2019 onwards. Any model of Google’s laptop that is from that year or later has this feature pre-installed. Some models before that year also have ‘Linux Beta’, although it is only a few models.

You can check if your Chromebook model has ‘Linux Beta’ from the ‘Settings’ section of your computer. In the categories menu on the left of the window, you can check if it is included in the system options or not. After that, you can go ahead with the qualification process.

How to enable Linux beta option from settings?

In order to install OpenOffice on your Chromebook, you need to activate or enable the ‘Linux Beta’. To do this, you must go to the ‘Settings’; the ‘Linux Beta’ section is at the bottom of the list on the left. This option allows you to perform special tasks that require code entry, application creation, and software installation.

The screen will display a single box with the ‘Activate’ button. When you press it, a new window will appear that will show you the process of downloading and installing Linux. After determining the username and configuring the disk portion dedicated to this feature, the Debian Command Console for Chromebook will open.

Finally, you enter the command ‘sudo apt update’ to update the console to its latest version. With this process completed, you will have the ability to perform new advanced tasks on your Chromebook, such as downloading and installing the OpenOffice suite of office applications, and making the most of your computer.

What is the correct way to download OpenOffice from the website?

With everything set up on your Chromebook, you can start the process of downloading the installer for OpenOffice. To do this, you must access from the browser to OpenOffice website Y press the ‘Download’ option. Next, you select the version of the Linux operating system that corresponds to your computer, the installation language and the version of the program you want to download.

Depending on the Chromebook model, you can choose between the 64-bit or 32-bit version of Linux, although always selecting the ‘DEB’ option. To download the installer, press ‘Download full installation’. The download will start automatically and will be stored in the folder on your device that you have designated as the directory for downloads.

At the end of the download, a floating notification will appear from where you can have direct access to the folder where the OpenOffice installer file was saved. From there, you must move it to the ‘Linux Files’ directory to be able to proceed with the installation of the program without any setback or error.

How to install OpenOffice on your Linux computer?

The first step to install OpenOffice on Chromebook is to open the ‘Terminal’ command console from the ‘Linux Apps’ section. There, it enter the command ‘sudo apt install xarchiver’ and the command ‘Y’ is entered to confirm the action. With this Linux application, you can proceed to install OpenOffice.

After extracting the installer files with Xarchiver, you should move the contents of the folder ‘DEBS’ a ‘Linux files’. Inside that same folder, you must cut the DEB file inside the ‘es’ folder and paste it in the ‘Linux Files’ directory. Then, you open ‘Terminal’ and run the command ‘sudo dpkg -i * .deb’.

This will install the entire OpenOffice suite on your Chromebook. You will find its tools in the ‘Linux Apps’ section. All that remains is to open any of them to configure your user data and complete the installation, after which you will be able to enjoy all its functionalities. Alternatively, you can download another office suite such as Microsoft Office or Google Docs.

Run Xarchiver on Linux

In the ‘Linux Apps’ section you will be able to open Xarchiver. Once inside the tool, press ‘Open File’ and look for the OpenOffice installer that you downloaded on your Chromebook. It is a compressed file with three folders, which you must extract into a new folder located in ‘Home’.