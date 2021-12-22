How to do the 5/3/1 routine to gain strength

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

It is a training plan aimed at increasing muscle mass. It is based on precise intensity levels and progressions. Let’s see its principles.

Last update: December 21, 2021

One of the most popular training programs in the field of weightlifting is the 5/3/1 routine. Its name refers to the variation in the repetitions of each exercise, as the weeks progress. Both the progression and the programming of the series and the amount of weight are the fundamental bases of this plan.

With an ideal intensity of 4 days a week, the 5/3/1 routine is aimed at gaining muscle mass. However, it is also adaptable to beginner-level people.

The control of the weights must be strict and must be adjusted to the guide. Although it is not a complex program, it does require following the advice.

Where does the 5/3/1 routine come from?

The creator of the 5/3/1 routine is professional lifter Jim Wendler, who achieved all-time records of powerlifting during his career. Wendler said he was looking for a simple plan to follow, aimed at avoiding distractions and concentrating on hypertrophy training.

His success led him to write the program in different publications and have it used by millions of athletes, including all ages, levels and abilities. One of Wendler’s greatest assets is its ability to simplify training plans with complex variations.

The keys to the 5/3/1 routine

This program is based on emphasizing multi-joint movements, that is, those that work several joints at the same time. It is a very effective method in strength training. The plan is structured around 4 fundamental exercises: press military, press bench, squats and deadlifts.

In addition, other complementary or accessory movements are included, which can be dominated, push-ups, dumbbell or barbell row, press on bench or strides, among others. All of them distributed in 3 or 4 weekly training days, although the ideal design is adjusted to 4.

The 5/3/1 routine is characterized by being a simple but effective plan. Used by weight lifters of all ages and levels, it is useful for people who decide to gain muscle, but are stuck in their goals. It is important to pay attention to the progression and intensity, as stated in the program.

When there is stagnation in training and hypertrophy is not achieved, it may be a good option to try the 5/3/1 routine.

Goals and intensity

The main objective is to gain strength and muscle mass. To achieve this, a progression is used that goes from light weight levels to the most demanding. Of course, this must be tailored to individual fitness, experience and needs.

If you want to achieve an effective 5/3/1 routine, it is not advisable to change the days, the number of repetitions or the basic exercises. On the other hand, like any training plan aimed at hypertrophy, it must be supplemented with an adequate diet of protein and carbohydrates.

Steps to perform the 5/3/1 routine

The weekly calendar must be diagrammed with 4 days of training and 3 of rest. Always keeping in mind that you should not exercise more than 2 days in a row.

First, the number of repetitions is described as the weeks progress, since each one has a different cycle:

Week 1: The plan begins with 3 sets of 5 repetitions each in the main exercise.

The plan begins with 3 sets of 5 repetitions each in the main exercise. Week 2: Continue with 3 sets of 3 reps each. The weights will increase as indicated later.

Continue with 3 sets of 3 reps each. The weights will increase as indicated later. Week 3: the third week gives name to the routine, since a series of 5 repetitions is carried out and then another of 3. Finally, only one more repetition is carried out with the maximum possible weight. That is, 5/3/1.

Week 4: the fourth week is called download, since 3 sets of 5 repetitions are performed again, but with less weight. It is also possible to start a new cycle from this moment.

Amount of weight

The calculation for this routine starts from maximum weight a person can lift per repetition.90% of that estimated number must be taken into account. That is, if the maximum weight of a person is 100 kilograms for a certain exercise, the one that will be taken into account is 90 kilograms.

The percentages that are established in the routine are based on the 90% always. For example, an exercise with 65% of weight, taking into account the maximum 90, means that you must carry 58.5 kilograms (65% of 90%).

To the weekly chart presented in the previous point, these weight levels are added:

Week 1: The 5 repetitions should start with 65% of weight and increase in each series. That is, it ends at 85%.

The 5 repetitions should start with 65% of weight and increase in each series. That is, it ends at 85%. Week 2: the first series starts at 70%. It continues at 80% and ends at 90%.

the first series starts at 70%. It continues at 80% and ends at 90%. Week 3: for 3/5/1 it starts at 75% and ends at 95%. This is the most demanding moment of training.

for 3/5/1 it starts at 75% and ends at 95%. This is the most demanding moment of training. Week 4: at this moment the intensity is lowered, so it starts at 40% to finish the last series at 60%.

Complete 5/3/1 routine and complementary exercises

A complete weekly chart, based on 4 days and including accessory exercises, would be as follows.

Monday

Begin with the 3 sets of 5 reps each to press military, that is, the base exercise. This should be adjusted each week according to the program already described. Continue with press bench, chin-up and barbell row. In all 3 cases, apply 10 repetitions per series.

The press military is the base exercise on Monday. It is repeated every week according to the indications of the plan.

Tuesday

The main movement is the deadlift. For accessories, perform 3 sets of 10 reps on squats, lunges, and leg raises. Always with intermediate breaks of between 3 and 5 minutes.

Thursday

Day destined for press banking. The complements are the press military and dumbbell rowing. Remember that the first week begins with 3 sets of 5 repetitions, continues with 3 of 3 and then with 5/3/1.

Friday

The last core exercise is squats. Combine them with deadlifts, curl femoral and heel raises. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays are dedicated to rest. Repeat for 4 weeks, with the indicated increases, and start the cycle again.

Importance of prewarming

Although it is not an aerobic routine, it is important to do some warm-up series beforehand. The goal is to avoid bad posture and injuries. One possibility is to specify 3 series with 5 repetitions of each exercise before the weights indicated in the program.

That is, starting with a 40% progression, going through 50% and ending at 60%. If possible, include some flexibility and cardio movements. This can be added during any of the rest days.

It might interest you …