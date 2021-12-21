The bicep curl is an exercise in which we are going to engage the biceps, which is one of the main flexors of the elbow, but the forearm is also going to be involved.

We are going to explain to you how to do a dumbbell bicep curl, taking into account the different variations it has.

The three grips you can do in a dumbbell bicep curl

It is important that you know that you can work the bicep curl with three different grips, and the type of grip you choose will be very important Because based on this we are going to involve more one muscle or another.

Supine grip

If we work for example with a supine grip, that is, with the palm of the hand pointing towards us, we will be mainly involving the biceps.

Hammer or neutral grip

If we work with the hammer grip, we will get a more neutral and medium stimulus. The palms of the hands in this case look towards our body.

Prone grip

It is the opposite grip to the supine one, in which the palms of our hands face downwards. It is the most difficult grip to perform and involves the muscles of the forearm and the brachialis.





The importance of wrist placement

It is very important that the wrist is, at all times, in line with the forearm. We should not work in extension or wrist flexion, since you could hurt yourself a lot.

It is a fairly common mistake to work with the wrist flexed and in that case the lever arm is reduced and therefore the difficulty of the exercise and the activation of the biceps are reduced.

How many repetitions to do

It is an analytical exercise and it is a very specific exercise to work the biceps, so it is very convenient that we work in high repetition ranges with a relatively moderate weight.

It is much smarter to work from ranges of eight, ten, and even twelve reps than it is to work at much lower ranges. There is no point in looking for strength in an exercise that is so easy for us to injure ourselves, since not so much muscle mass is involved.





The importance of range of motion and use of the shoulder

It is very important, too, that we carry out the full range of motion and this also involves the shoulder in a way.

There is a function that the biceps has which is to flex the shoulder, where it rises slightly. So it is very convenient that when performing the bicep curl we carry out a slight flexion (shoulder lift) to finish involving all the fibers that make up the biceps.

In the eccentric phase the movement must be very slow Why else will we be giving up a fairly important part of the exercise. When it comes to going up or doing the concentric phase can be more explosive.

