How to do a detox diet?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Before starting a “detox” diet, it is interesting to consider what benefits it really offers, to know how it works and what is the best way to carry it out.

Written and verified by the nutritionist Anna Vilarrasa the November 24, 2021. Last update: November 24, 2021

Follow a diet detox is in fashion. In recent years, it has been possible to read and hear about them on social networks, the press, gyms or some specialized centers and stores.

Also known as “cleansing diets,” there is no single, clear definition. In general, they all share the same goals and They promise to be a solution for losing weight, gaining vitality, or promoting overall health.

Nevertheless, Many doubts are also raised about its effectiveness, including the need for detoxification itself. to improve health. In any case, if you want to know a little more about them and how to help the body eliminate possible toxins, we encourage you to continue reading.

What is a “cleansing diet” or “detoxifier”?

Diets detox they are food programs that help the body eliminate toxins.

There are a large number and variety of diets to cleanse the body. However, a more or less official definition that characterizes them is lacking. Now, based on their commonalities, they can be explained as a “Food program that helps the body eliminate everything that is not necessary.”

People who follow them can see a number of benefits during their implementation. Among the most persecuted are: weight loss, the resolution of minor ailments or an increase in energy and vitality.

In general, they are characterized by a short period of fasting that can be followed by one or two weeks of dieting. This is usually based on water, juices, broths or other types of light foods. Sometimes they are accompanied by “superfoods”, supplements, herbal teas and other practices such as the sauna, colon cleansing or enemas.

The implementation of all these guidelines acts on a series of points:

It favors and supports the cleansing work of the liver.

It allows the digestive organs to rest through fasting.

Eliminates toxins through feces, urine and sweat.

Provides nutrients.

Therefore, its operation is based on helping the body’s own cleaning systems. Some voicesOn the other hand, they do not share this idea because they believe that the liver and kidney are already effective in filtering most of the toxins ingested.

Possible Health Benefits of the Detox Diet

Some of the practices that are carried out during a cleaning plan are positive and do not have harmful effects. Also, most diets detox They are usually accompanied by other tips that can be included in healthy lifestyle habits.

Among them it is worth highlighting:

Intake of fresh, whole foods , avoiding the presence of processed and poor quality products.

, avoiding the presence of processed and poor quality products. The prioritization of water as a source of hydration and reducing the consumption of alcoholic and energy beverages.

and reducing the consumption of alcoholic and energy beverages. Physical exercise and active life in general.

The limitation of stress and the promotion of sufficient and quality sleep.

The removal of possible contaminants.

The reduction of body fat if it is in excess.

Due to the follow-up of these premises, some of the benefits of diets are obtained, in part detox. In addition, and Despite difficulties in scientifically substantiating this, they are also often associated with improvements in overall health and well-being:

Loss and maintenance of adequate body weight.

Better hydration of the skin

Reduced fatigue and increased energy levels.

Regulation of intestinal transit.

When and how to carry it out

Detox diets are usually based on the inclusion of fresh fruits and vegetables in juices, purees and all kinds of preparations.

Every day, the body is exposed to various toxic agents. These can come from food, cosmetic products, cleaning products, air or water, among others.

The presence of accumulated toxins in the body manifests itself in the form of small symptoms. The most common are usually headaches, abdominal bloating, poor digestion, bad mood or skin problems (dryness, acne, blackheads or loss of shine, among others).

In these cases, it may be a good time to go on a diet detox and help the body to cleanse. The ways of carrying it out are very varied and usually go from 3 days to 2 weeks.

Some programs are based on fasting or the exclusive intake of liquids (water, juices, smoothies, etc.). Instead, others prioritize the most positive foods and avoid the harmful ones. In any case, if the discomfort or symptoms do not go away or worsen, it is necessary to stop cleaning and go to the doctor to rule out other causes.

Also, if you decide to go on a diet detox the best thing is that this is neither very restrictive nor long-lasting. As the authors point out Hodges and Minich, It is preferable to be cautious and try to go to medical or health centers that offer the necessary support to carry them out.

Foods to include in a “detox” diet

The lists of prohibited and accepted foods in a diet detox they may be different depending on the type that you start to follow. Next, you will discover a list of the most common in most programs.

Vegetables of all kinds as they are light, diuretic and purifying : artichokes, spinach, cabbage, lettuce, celery, leek, etc. In the form of puree, shake or boiled. Also, green leafy vegetables help the liver in its function of detoxification.

: artichokes, spinach, cabbage, lettuce, celery, leek, etc. In the form of puree, shake or boiled. Also, green leafy vegetables help the liver in its function of detoxification. Red and blue fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries. They have a lot of water and contribute antioxidant compounds very interesting.

Probiotic foods that help improve digestive health.

In some detox diets, it is allowed to eat some cereals such as rice or oatmeal. For this, the integral options are better for their fiber contribution. As you can read in an article published in the magazine Advances in Nutrition, dietary fiber exerts an anti-inflammatory effect that allows the liver and kidney to improve their metabolic functions.

Some experiments in rats show that turmeric may have a protective effect against exposure to mercury. For this purpose it can be taken added to food or in the form of an infusion.

Final thoughts on the “detox” diet

Every time there is more evidence the impact that pollutants and other chemicals have on the body. For this reason, it is necessary to find safe and effective ways to reduce its exposure and promote its elimination.

With this objective, the diets appeared detox, very booming in recent years. These programs, of a very varied nature, promote fasting, the intake of certain foods or some complementary practices. All this aimed at promoting the detoxifying functions of the liver and kidneys.

Nevertheless, trying to fix a deep problem in a few days does not have very good long-term results. For this reason, it is preferable to undertake a change in habits and adopt a healthy diet for life.

Furthermore, it should be noted that there is no scientific evidence on the efficacy and safety of these detox programs or diets. It is advisable to go to a health professional, especially when diets involve a very strong caloric restriction or a prolonged fast.

Diets detox they cannot be done during pregnancy and lactation. If you suffer from any disease or take medications, it is necessary to consult with the doctor. Likewise, they are not recommended when diet is an essential part of the treatment of a disease or a health condition, as in the case of diabetes.

It might interest you …