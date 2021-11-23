WhatsApp has a few tricks for personalize your messages through changes in the letters, doing these tricks does not have a complicated process and gives a striking presentation to your messages on WhatsApp. One of these tricks, allows to pass the lower case to upper case. There are also other tricks to put italics, bold or strikethrough, which we will talk about below.

How is the yellow underline made within WhatsApp messages?

The yellow underline in WhatsApp is obtained when you search for a word in your conversations and it is marked in yellow. To make this underline in WhatsApp, you must open the application and press the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner of the screen, there you can search for messages and conversations.



Once you have written a word, the messages that contain that word will be shown to you; these messages will appear and the word in question will be highlighted in yellow in all of them. This underline will only be seen when searching for messages, so it is not available for use within a message.

How to use the ‘highlight’ function to keep that message apart?

If you want to highlight a message within WhatsApp, enter a conversation and hold down the message that you want to be highlighted, at the top you will see an options bar and you should press the star buttonSo those messages are highlighted and can be easily searched.

Where can you see them?

If you have highlighted one or more messages in a conversation and want to see them, you must enter WhatsApp and press the three dots in the upper right corner and select ‘featured messages’, there you will see all the messages you have highlighted of all your conversations.

If you want to see the highlighted messages of a single conversation, you must enter the conversation and press the name of the person or group where you want to search for these messages, once you are in the information of the conversation press the option ‘highlighted messages’, there you will see all the messages that you have highlighted in that conversation.

What are all the different typing commands in WhatsApp?

In addition to the classic WhatsApp writing font, the application allows the user to modify the font of the messages through the use of commands that change the font of a word or phrase to a different one, you can even change the font of an entire message.

To write bold

On the WhatsApp application You can place one or more words in ‘bold’ within a message, this is usually used to highlight words, phrases or personal data. To change the WhatsApp font to bold, you must enclose the word or phrase within two asterisks no space at the beginning and end between the letters and these symbols.

The asterisks at the beginning and at the end of the text that you want to place in bold (this font gives a thicker stroke to the letters) will not be visible, that is, once the word or phrase changes the font, these symbols disappear when sending the message; thus leaving the effect of source change only.

If you want to italicize text

To change the font from writing to cursive you must enclose the word or phrase in underscores (_) to give this change to the writing. The command order is _text_ (underscore – text – underscore) with no spaces between symbols and letters, otherwise the change will not be effective. The ‘cursive’ script font gives a slanted stroke to the letters.

For strikethrough text

The writing font ‘crossed out’ in WhatsApp is obtained at enclose the word or phrase between two small bullets (~), the appearance of this writing font adds a line that is drawn through the entire word or phrase in the middle of the letters horizontally, it is important to always emphasize that there should be no space between the symbols and the letters .

In addition to the text in bold, italics and strikethrough; WhatsApp also has the option to change the font to a monospaced style, which changes the style of the letters a bit and adds spaces between them, the style is usually similar to that of a typewriter.



The monospaced style is obtained by enclose the text within three grave accents (that is, three grave accents at the beginning and three at the end), the three grave accents (“ ”) will not be visible when the message is sent if the command has been carried out without spaces between the symbols and the letters .

It is important to mention that these font styles are only visible within the WhatsApp platform (in messages and in states), since if you copy a message with the changed font style and paste it somewhere other than WhatsApp, the font style will not be visible and the symbols used in the text will be visible.