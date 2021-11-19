Mobile devices might seem harmless and invulnerable to the naked eye, but they are actually the habitat of countless viruses or bacteria, due to the dirt to which they are exposed. This dirt not only constitutes a threat to the user of the phone, but to the mobile device itself; since it could compromise the integrity of some of the components of said device. Fortunately, ways have been developed to clean the device without exposing it to damage.

What things must be avoided so as not to damage your cell phone when disinfecting it?

Following the proper procedure is just as important as using the correct materials when disinfecting your mobile device. Otherwise, some external or internal components may be compromised; scenarios that could become irreversible.

Do not use any type of paper to dry the screen : Napkins, paper towels and toilet paper break easily when exposed to moisture. Therefore, some small portions could enter the slots of the device and obstruct them.

: Napkins, paper towels and toilet paper break easily when exposed to moisture. Therefore, some small portions could enter the slots of the device and obstruct them. Use soft fabric : Microfiber cloth is the best choice to clean your device; If you have a lens cleaning cloth, feel free to use it. Material of this type is more efficient at cleaning touch-sensitive surfaces.

: Microfiber cloth is the best choice to clean your device; If you have a lens cleaning cloth, feel free to use it. Material of this type is more efficient at cleaning touch-sensitive surfaces. Don’t use cotton of any kind : Cotton balls and isotopes have the same reaction as paper to moisture. This material could leave lint between the slots of the mobile device.

: Cotton balls and isotopes have the same reaction as paper to moisture. This material could leave lint between the slots of the mobile device. Do not spray the cleaning product on the phone : Even if your device is resistant to water or being submerged in it, as is the case with some devices Samsung, Panasonic and the Sony Xperia 10 III; You should not apply any liquid substance directly to any part of the phone during the cleaning procedure.

: Even if your device is resistant to water or being submerged in it, as is the case with some devices Samsung, Panasonic and the Sony Xperia 10 III; You should not apply any liquid substance directly to any part of the phone during the cleaning procedure. Don’t use abrasive cleaners : Window cleaner, vinegar, bleach, and even makeup remover, could be quite harsh on the components of the device. Making the phone screen more vulnerable to scratches and less sensitive to your hands.

: Window cleaner, vinegar, bleach, and even makeup remover, could be quite harsh on the components of the device. Making the phone screen more vulnerable to scratches and less sensitive to your hands. Do not clean the phone with compressed air: Some internal components of the mobile device could be adversely affected if you use compressed air to clean it.

What should you do before cleaning your cell phone to avoid any damage?

You must take certain measures into account before applying the corresponding procedure to clean your mobile device. These actions will reduce the risk of damage during disinfection, and will make it more effective.

Wash your hands and dry them very well

Most of the damage caused to the internal components of the mobile device is caused by exposure to humidity; specifically the humidity of the water. This scenario includes those devices that are resistant to water to be submerged, since this characteristic has its limitations. However, it is extremely necessary that wash your hands before handling your mobile device to disinfect it.

Then, after having washed them with plenty of soap and water, you should dry them very well; so that when you pick up the phone you don’t get it wet. Plus, you’ll reduce the phone’s exposure to bacteria that might have been on your hands.

Turn off the cellphone

Under no circumstances should you clean your mobile device while it is connected to the charger’s power supply. This could not only compromise the integrity of your phone, but yours as well.

Therefore, you must disinfect your mobile device only when it is turned off. Also, if the battery is removable, feel free to remove it before cleaning the phone. This will prevent your phone’s screen from waking up while you clean it and run unintentional commands.

How do you disinfect a phone from any virus without damaging it?

To disinfect it correctly it is necessary that you have applied the recommendations given above, prior to starting the cleaning process. In addition, you need alcohol and an appropriate cloth towel.

Using rubbing alcohol

Alcohol is a substance that evaporates easily, therefore, even when some portion of alcohol comes into contact with an internal component; it does not pose a threat to your integrity. It is because of this characteristic that isopropyl alcohol and ethyl alcohol allow cleaning the cell phone screen and the rest of it, without expecting negative effects.

So, after you have washed and dried your hands, as well as turned off the mobile device; the first step is to apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to the towel. It will be enough to moisten the fabric, it is not necessary for it to be soaked.

Afterwards, you must proceed to carefully rub your mobile device with the towel that you moistened. Make sure to cover the sides of the phone, as well as the screen and the back. To clean the camera lenses, you can perform the same procedure, with a new cloth inset.

When you’re done, and the device looks completely dry, you can wipe another piece of the same cloth over the device without wetting it. Also, if you use a case for your phone, you can apply the same procedure on it to clean it. Depending on the material of it, you could even wash it completely with soap and water.