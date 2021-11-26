Thanks to the drivers that are installed in the computers, the system can perform much better when it comes to the characteristics of the computer. Because of this type of thing, it is very necessary that you have all the sound, video, LAN, internet, ETC drivers installed on your computer.

When a driver is not signed by an undergraduate, the Windows 10 system blocks the installation immediately. We will show you shortly how to disable the use of drivers signed on your Windows 10 PC, how to go to driver management and how to activate the signed drivers feature.

What are the utilities to disable the mandatory use of signed drivers?

Disabling the mandatory use of signed drivers allows you to use high-quality drivers on your computer, which they fit perfectly to computer requirements. Windows blocks drivers that are not signed as a precaution, since it does not know anything about the origin of that driver.

However, the fact that a driver does not contain a signature does not mean that it is a virus or that it is a type of program created to steal data. The only permissions that Windows provides to the driver installer They are the ones who have something in relation to the Driver.

For example, if it is a sound and video controller, Windows will only give permission to the driver installer for that section of the computer. It is important that you know that whenever you want you can update all the drivers on your Windows 10 computer.

How can I access the driver management in my Windows 10?

In Windows 10 operating system there are two ways to go to driver management. This is from ‘Boot Options’ and the other way is from ‘Command Prompt’. Next, we will explain how to open the administration Windows 10 drivers from both places:

From command prompt

With the command prompt you can access this kind of device management With the command prompt you must display the start menu:

In the search bar, put the word ‘CMD’.

In all the results, select the one that says ‘CMD.exe’.

Right in the window that will appear, press the ‘Enter’ key.

In the end, wait for the console to open.

Apart from opening the ‘Device Manager’ with the command prompt, you can also do it using the commands. Pay attention to how to do such a thing:

Press the ‘Windows’ keys together with the ‘R’ key

In the window that will open, place the command ‘ devmgmt.msc ‘

‘ Then press the ‘Enter’ key to bring up the ‘Device Manager’

From boot options

There is no way you can access the ‘Device Manager’ from the boot options, but there are ways to do it directly from the Windows start menu. See how the device manager opens from this place:

Turn on your computer.

Go to the start menu.

Go to the search bar and enter the word ‘ Device administrator ‘.

‘. Wait for the system to give you the results, select the program that says ‘Device Manager’

Finally, wait for the new window to open and you will be able to view all the drivers of your computer

It is important that you keep in mind that sometimes when you update all the drivers your computer, it may turn itself off and turn on by itself. Such type of problem that Windows 10 presents is repaired in several ways and almost always every time it appears when a Driver is updated.

How do I disable the mandatory use of temporarily signed drivers?

Disable the mandatory use of signed drivers It is something really simple, the whole process consists of only five steps, which we will show below:

Turn on your computer.

Enter the control panel.

In the search bar of the control panel, put the word ‘ Solve problems ‘.

‘. Now, go to the ‘Advanced options’.

Go into ‘ Startup settings ‘.

‘. Press F7 to disable the mandatory feature of signed drivers.

That’s all there is to it to disable the mandatory use of drivers signed. In case you have problems during the process, you would have to check the fault with the Microsoft technical support.

What is the procedure to deactivate mandatory signed drivers permanently?

If you want to definitively activate the signing drivers in Windows 10, you have to follow each of the instructions that we will give you below:

Turn on your PC.

Go to Windows settings.

In the search engine put the word ‘ Signed drivers ‘.

‘. And disable this option.

In case you did not know, with Windows 10 you can not only disable mandatory use of signed drivers, but you can even adjust the brightness of your computer.

What should I do to activate the mandatory use of signed drivers again?

When you want to come back to enable mandatory use of drivers signed, you will only have to use the aforementioned process, but this time you will enable the function instead of deactivating it.